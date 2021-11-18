Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Counter-terror police due to speak to relative of Liverpool bomber

By Press Association
November 18 2021, 3.12pm
(Peter Byrne/PA)
(Peter Byrne/PA)

Counter-terrorism police are due to speak to a relative of the Liverpool bomber, a police chief has said.

Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson, of Counter Terrorism Police North West, said Emad Al Swealmeen had been formally identified as the taxi passenger who died in the blast outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Remembrance Sunday.

He said: “He is believed to have been born in Iraq and lived most recently at the Rutland Avenue address.

“Officers have traced a relative of Al Swealmeen and we will be speaking with them today.”

The 32-year-old, who had converted to Christianity, reportedly arrived in the UK from the Middle East in 2014 and had an application for asylum rejected the following year, but had a fresh appeal ongoing at the time of his death.

Earlier this week, Home Secretary Secretary Priti Patel claimed he had been able to exploit Britain’s “dysfunctional” immigration system by staying in the country.

Police searches are continuing at properties in Rutland Avenue, near Sefton Park, and Sutcliffe Street in Kensington, Liverpool.

Mr Jackson said: “The scene at the hospital remains in place, however the car has been removed and officers continue to conduct fingertip searches.

“It is expected that sections will be released in the coming days, but the scene will not be fully released until at least Sunday.

“The addresses at Rutland Avenue and Sutcliffe Street continue to be searched and significant items have been found at both addresses.

“Rutland Avenue remains our main focus.”

Police believe Al Swealmeen had been renting a property in Rutland Avenue since April and was making “relevant purchases” for his bomb from at least that time.

Explosive ordinance disposal (EOD) officers were called to the property in Sutcliffe Street, where he had previously lived, on Wednesday evening after suspicious packages were found.

On Thursday morning a police cordon remained outside the terraced house and a number of forensic investigators were seen entering the property as well as a sniffer dog.

Bomb disposal officers at Sutcliffe Street
Bomb disposal officers at Sutcliffe Street (Peter Byrne/PA)

Witnesses have described seeing the explosion, which happened just before 11am on Sunday and injured taxi driver David Perry,

Security guard Darren Knowles told the Daily Mirror he rushed to the aid of Mr Perry after he fled the vehicle, and heard him screaming: “Someone has blown me up. I want my wife.”

Mr Knowles said: “He was trying to tell us, ‘There is a passenger, there is a passenger’.

“I was trying to say to him, ‘Is he still in there’, and he was saying, ‘He has tried to blow me up’.”

Delivery driver Liam Spencer told the BBC: “Explosions just went off and it shook the hospital building.

“Then I got closer to the car, I could smell the smoke and I could see the man in the back.

“I went to grab him but he engulfed in flames very quickly.”

