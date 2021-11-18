Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brighton are ready for challenge of Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa – Graham Potter

By Press Association
November 18 2021, 3.24pm
Graham Potter takes charge of his 100th Brighton match at Aston Villa (Nick Potts/PA)
Graham Potter takes charge of his 100th Brighton match at Aston Villa (Nick Potts/PA)

Brighton boss Graham Potter hailed the “exciting appointment” of Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa, but he will be out to spoil the party on Saturday.

The Seagulls will provide Gerrard’s first opposition since leaving Rangers and taking over from Dean Smith when they travel to Villa Park.

“I think he’s done really, really well,” said Potter. “It’s not easy when you’re a top player – I imagine because I wasn’t one myself – like Steven was, to take the step into coaching and management.

“Just because you’ve been a top, top player doesn’t automatically mean you are going to be a top manager, you have go through a process and you have to be brave enough to do that. I think that’s what he’s done.

“He took good steps (coaching) at Liverpool and then did a fantastic job at Rangers, winning the league there and gaining that experience.

“In my opinion the top players have the potential to be the top managers and Steven is on that path. It’s an exciting appointment.”

While Villa Park will be buzzing for the new manager’s first game in charge, Potter does not expect Gerrard to wave a magic wand and immediately turn around their fortunes after five straight defeats.

“He’s only had a couple of days so it would be unfair to say you’re going to see the Rangers team of three years of Steven Gerrard in two sessions with Aston Villa,” added Potter.

“There might be slight changes but it would be unfair to Steven and his guys, they are not going to fix the world in that time. From our perspective we don’t know for sure but that’s the same with any football match.

“You often see that you get a response in terms of a new voice, a fresh face, and obviously when it’s someone of the calibre of Steven it gives everyone a lift.

“We can’t control that. We’ve got to focus on ourselves. It’s a good challenge for us as well.”

As Gerrard takes charge of Villa for the first time, the match will be Potter’s 100th at the Brighton helm.

“Not necessarily from my perspective but as a collective it’s a nice number,” he said.

“It’s not something I’ve given too much thought to, but in this world we’re in, where managers change quite quickly and it’s quite turbulent, the spirit’s really good in the team and the club so we’re happy – but there’s always room to improve.”

