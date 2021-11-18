Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
East of England named as hotspot for finding treasure

By Press Association
November 18 2021, 3.24pm
People with metal detectors stop and chat to each other while scouring the beach in Woolacombe, Devon (PA)
Anyone hoping to find buried treasure should head to the east of England.

The region is the top spot for treasure discoveries, according to provisional figures from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), with some 249 finds made last year.

The statistics, which cover England, Wales and Northern Ireland, show Norfolk was the top county to seek out treasure as 104 discoveries were made there while 51 finds happened in Essex.

Lincolnshire was another hotspot for treasure discoveries as 47 finds were made in 2020.

Spring weather Apr 29th 2018
A man uses a metal detector (Ben Birchall/PA)

There were 1,077 discoveries in England, Wales and Northern Ireland last year, making it the seventh year in a row that the number of treasure finds topped 1,000.

A breakdown of the types of objects found in 2020 is not yet available.

The BBC show Detectorists, starring Toby Jones and Mackenzie Crook, about eccentric metal detectorists who hope to unearth the fortune of a lifetime in north Essex may have had a part to play in the number of treasures unearthed.

Detailed figures available for 2019 show 1,303 treasures were found, including 1,246 finds from metal detecting.

Autumn weather Sep 8th 2021
A man uses a metal detector on a beach (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Among the discoveries were 1,060 objects dating from a range of periods including the Bronze Age, the Iron Age, medieval and the 18th-21st centuries.

These were described as “object cases”, meaning they are non-coin finds. There were also 243 coin cases among the treasures reported in 2019.

Museums also managed to bolster their collections as 352 discoveries were either acquired or donated to them.

The DCMS figures show the number of reported treasure finds for 2019 and provisional figures for 2020 within England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

