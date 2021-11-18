Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lewis Hamilton lets Mercedes team focus on appeal against Max Verstappen

By Press Association
November 18 2021, 3.42pm
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton speaks during a press conference ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix (Andrej Isakovic, Pool Photo via AP)
Lewis Hamilton admits new camera angles of his run-in with title rival Max Verstappen at the Brazilian Grand Prix have changed his decision on the incident – but stopped short of calling for the Red Bull driver to be hit with a retrospective punishment.

Hamilton took the chequered flag at Interlagos last weekend to close the gap in the drivers’ championship to 14 points with three races remaining.

But Verstappen escaped punishment for running his rival off the road as they duelled for first position on lap 48.

Mercedes have since launched an appeal against the decision not to investigate the incident now that onboard camera footage has been released.

Ahead of the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix this weekend, Hamilton said he has a “different viewpoint” having all-but written off the flashpoint as a racing incident immediately after the race.

“I think the reason I said that at the time was the mentality you have to take,” he said.

“If you sit in the car in the moment and complain it will only hold you back. In the moment I could only move forward.

“It is difficult to judge when you haven’t seen all the angles. Of course I’ve relooked at it and I have a different viewpoint, naturally, now. But I’m just putting all my energy into setting up the car and making sure I’m in the right head space.”

Asked if he now felt Verstappen deserved punishment – with a five-second penalty enough to drop him behind Hamilton’s Merecedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas in the race classification and cut his lead to just 11 points – the reigning world champion was more tight-lipped.

“Honestly, it is not something I want to dive much more into,” he added.

“I have seen the onboard footage that came out but as I said. The last race I was trying to focus on the fact we did something that was quite remarkable.

“Right now, I know the team are in discussion at this point so I am just leaving them to it.”

“I’ve not actually really been a part of it (the appeal). Of course I’ m aware of it and am fully supportive of my team.

“I have no idea where they are going with the discussion or what could be the outcome, I haven’t given it any energy or time at all.”

Verstappen insists he has not watched the new angles and defended his driving during the incident.

“I didn’t need to look at the footage because I was driving the car and I knew exactly what happened,” he said.

“Like I said, I thought it was a great battle and I had a lot of fun. At the end of the day they won the race – fair enough they were faster than us but it was a good battle.”

The decision on whether a review takes place is set to be decided later on Wednesday afternoon, with Verstappen unconcerned that this season’s enthralling title battle could be made ugly with an off-track scrap between Red Bull and Mercedes.

“I think it is quite normal when it is between two teams, not just one team with two drivers,” he said.

I just have to focus on what is happening on track of course and the rest will be dealt with.

“To be honest, I don’t think about it too much. It is not in my hands these kind of things, I am a driver and I need to focus on what is happening on the track.”

