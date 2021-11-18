Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rapist admits attacking teenage girl in Cheltenham over 30 years ago

By Press Association
November 18 2021, 3.44pm Updated: November 18 2021, 4.04pm
Paul Shakespeare admitted raping an 18-year-old girl in Cheltenham in 1990 as she was out walking her dog (Gloucestershire Police/PA)
A man has admitted raping a teenager more than 30 years ago in Cheltenham after being tracked down via a DNA match.

Paul Shakespeare, 66, grabbed the 18-year-old girl on the afternoon of Sunday 29 April as she was walking her dog along the Honeybourne line – a section of railway converted into a footpath.

Shakespeare of Scaleby Close in Upperby, Carlisle, had armed himself with a sharpened stick with a nail driven through it, and forced the victim into nearby undergrowth where he raped her.

The sharpened stick used by Paul Shakespeare to threaten the victim (Gloucestershire Police/PA)

He threatened the victim – who was unknown to him – and told her not to tell anyone before fleeing the scene.

A full DNA match was recovered at the time but Shakespeare was never traced.

Despite renewed appeals for information in 2007 and 2008 by Gloucestershire Constabulary, Shakespeare was only tracked down when he was arrested for possession of a knife earlier this year.

After his DNA matched him to the rape in 1990, he was re-arrested on August 15 and subsequently charged with rape and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He pleaded guilty to both charges at Gloucester Crown Court via video link on Thursday.

The investigating officer, Detective Constable Simone Bow,ley said: “Firstly I would like to commend the victim as her bravery and courage has been phenomenal right from the day this horrific crime took place, through to present day.

“She has had to wait for more than 30 years for Shakespeare to admit his abhorrent crimes.

“The case has been reopened and reviewed over this time, and she has continued to work with us in the hope that one day he will be caught and brought to justice.”

Paul Shakespeare had driven a nail through the stick (Gloucestershire Police/PA)

DC Bowley continued: “The impact of this crime was felt within the wider community, too, as people were fearful (after) what took place that day.

“We all had hope that we would be able to identify the man responsible for this, and I am glad that day has finally come.

“I have updated the victim on today’s outcome and she was relieved to hear the news.

“In Gloucestershire we have a dedicated rape and serious sexual offences team and I would urge anyone who has been the victim of a sexual assault, whether recent or non-recent, to please contact police or other support agencies and report it.”

Shakespeare was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on January 17 at Bristol Crown Court.