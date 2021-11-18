Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Government powers to strip Huawei equipment from 5G networks come into force

By Press Association
November 18 2021, 5.02pm
A mobile phone next to a telecoms mast (Ben Birchall/PA)
New powers giving the Government the ability to strip out Huawei telecoms equipment from UK networks have come into force.

The Telecommunications (Security) Act has received Royal Assent, meaning the Government can now control the use of high-risk telecoms vendors – such as Huawei – within the UK’s communication networks.

Ministers announced last year that the Chinese phone-maker would be banned from the core parts of the UK’s networks over intelligence and security concerns.

Huawei concerns
(PA)

The measures included restricting the use of the company’s equipment within new 5G networks, and working to remove all existing Huawei equipment from 5G networks by 2027 – with the new Act enshrining these positions in law.

“This is a major step forward in protecting our internet traffic and the millions of calls we make every day,” Julia Lopez, minister for media, data and digital infrastructure, said.

“Risks to our telecoms networks can never be completely prevented, but we have raised security standards across the board.

“We can now manage our networks confidently and deliver the revolutionary benefits of 5G and full-fibre broadband to people and businesses.”

The new law also sets out new legal duties for telecoms operators by which they will have to meet, and gives the Government the power to designate vendors as high-risk and impose controls on when and how their equipment is used.

Companies found to be in breach of the new regulations could face heavy fines of up to ten percent of turnover or, in the case of a continuing contravention, £100,000 per day, the Government said.