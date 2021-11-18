Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Natural Resources Wales bans trail hunting on its land

By Press Association
November 18 2021, 5.16pm Updated: November 18 2021, 5.50pm
Trail hunting is now banned on Natural Resources Wales’ land (Danny Lawson/PA)
Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has banned trail hunting on its land after a senior huntsman was convicted of using the sport as a “smokescreen” for illegal fox hunting.

The Government-sponsored body, which manages large swathes of countryside and forest, follows in the footsteps of the National Trust, whose members voted to impose a ban in late October.

Trail hunting sees horse riders and hounds follow a pre-laid scent and is an alternative to fox hunting, which was banned in 2005.

Mark Hankinson, director of the Masters of Foxhounds Association, told members of the Hunting Office that trail hunting could be used a “smokescreen” for a banned hunt, in two webinars in August 2020.

Mark Hankinson court case
Mark Hankinson leaves Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London (Laura Parnaby/PA)

His illicit advice was exposed after saboteurs sent footage to police, and he was convicted of encouraging or assisting others to commit an offence after a trial at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on October 15.

Hankinson was ordered to pay £3,500 in fines and court costs.

On Thursday, NRW said trail hunting would no longer be allowed on its land after its board decided not to renew the arrangement it had with the Masters of Foxhounds Association.

A spokesman for NRW said it had “lost confidence” in the association, and did not have the resources to ensure trail hunting was not being used as a cover for illegal activity.

Trail hunting had been suspended on NRW land since November 2020 after police began their investigation into Hankinson.

Dominic Driver, head of land stewardship for NRW, said: “We have carefully considered the court ruling and our role before coming to a decision at the board meeting, which we held in public session.

“The board has decided not to renew our agreement with the Masters of Foxhounds Association.

“The outcome of the court case against a senior leader of the MFHA has resulted in a loss of confidence in the organisation’s ability to ensure its activities are carried out within the law and terms of its agreement.

“In order to assure ourselves properly that trail hunting on our estate wasn’t being used as a cover for illegal activity, we would have to invest in skills and resources that we currently don’t have, to police it properly.

“Given what has historically been a minor use of the land we manage, this does not represent good use of our limited resources.

“As all trail hunting was managed under the same agreement, all trail hunting activity on the NRW-managed estate will end with immediate effect.”

Rachel Evans, director of Countryside Alliance Wales, claimed the move by NRW was a “a purely political one” driven by the Welsh Labour Government and compared it to a similar ban on game shooting.

“It is indeed disappointing, but not wholly surprising, that NRW have again channelled the political wishes of the Labour Government in Cardiff,” she said.

A spokesman for the Hunting Office said: “It is disappointing that NRW didn’t consult with the Masters of Foxhounds Association before making this decision, however we hope that further consultation may be possible following the review that we are currently conducting.”