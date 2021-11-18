Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
School drops Winston Churchill and JK Rowling from house names in diversity push

By Press Association
November 18 2021, 5.56pm
Police presence at the Winston Churchill statue on Parliament Square, London (PA)
The names of Sir Winston Churchill and JK Rowling have been removed from houses at a London primary school in a bid to be “more diverse”.

Holy Trinity Church of England Primary School in Richmond has renamed houses honouring Britain’s wartime leader and Harry Potter author after footballer Marcus Rashford and nurse Mary Seacole.

A newsletter announced the name changes during Black History Month after it said children had been keen to rename some of the school houses.

Churchill has been replaced by Rashford and Rowling by Seacole after a vote, the school said.

The other two house names – Attenborough and Pankhurst – remain.

Marcus Rashford File Photo
Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford (John Walton/PA)

The defacing of Sir Winston’s statue in Parliament Square last year sparked a debate about the former prime minister’s views on imperialism and race.

Meanwhile, Rowling has attracted criticism for her views on transgender rights.

In a newsletter to parents and carers on October 21, the primary school said: “The children across school have been keen to change some of the names of the school houses to be more diverse.

“The JLT compiled a shortlist and the children have been involved in voting.

“We are pleased to be able to announce the name changes during Black History Month. Churchill has been replaced by Rashford and Rowling by Seacole.”

Following reports of criticism in the Mail Online, another newsletter to parents and carers on Thursday added: “We have received only positive reactions from parents about the change to house names.

“The change was entirely driven and led by our pupils and they feel proud of having effected this change and knowing their views were heard.”

Alison Bateman, headteacher of Holy Trinity Church of England Primary School, said: “The changing of our school’s house names was an activity that our children began discussing last year as they did not feel the names reflected the diverse community of our school.

“There was much discussion in classrooms before children voted for the names they wanted to change, and then the new names they wanted to use.

“It is important to us that we reflect what is important to our pupils and their families, not just through their learning, but in the environment they learn in.

“It is important that children’s’ voices are heard and this is why we supported their choice to have our house names reflect diversity, equality and the environment.

“We have a lot of support from parents, some of whom have themselves challenged us in the past about the lack of diversity in the names. We also have the full support of our Governors and the Diocese of Southwark.”

