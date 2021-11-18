Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Judge tosses convictions of two men over killing of Malcolm X

By Press Association
November 18 2021, 8.05pm
Malcolm X (AP)
Malcolm X (AP)

More than half a century after the assassination of Malcolm X, two of his convicted killers have been exonerated after decades of doubt about who was responsible for the civil rights leader’s death.

A Manhattan judge dismissed the convictions of Muhammad Aziz and the late Khalil Islam, after prosecutors and the men’s lawyers said a renewed investigation found new evidence that the men were not involved with the killing and determined that authorities withheld some of what they knew.

“The event that has brought us to court today should never have occurred,” Mr Aziz, 83, told the court.

Malcolm X
Muhammad Aziz (PA)

He and Mr Islam, who maintained their innocence from the start in the 1965 killing at Harlem’s Audubon Ballroom, were paroled in the 1980s. Mr Islam died in 2009.

Malcolm X gained national prominence as the voice of the Nation of Islam, exhorting black people to claim their civil rights “by any means necessary”.

His autobiography, written with Alex Haley, remains a classic work of modern American literature.

Near the end of Malcolm X’s life, he split with the Black Muslim organisation and, after a trip to Mecca, started speaking about the potential for racial unity.

It earned him the ire of some in the Nation of Islam, who saw him as a traitor.

He was shot dead while beginning a speech on February 21, 1965. He was 39.

Mr Aziz and Mr Islam, then known as Norman 3X Butler and Thomas 15X Johnson, and a third man were convicted of murder in March 1966. They were sentenced to life in prison.

The third man, Mujahid Abdul Halim — also known as Talmadge Hayer and Thomas Hagan — admitted to shooting Malcolm X but said neither Mr Aziz nor Mr Islam was involved.

The two offered alibis, and no physical evidence linked them to the crime.

Halim was paroled in 2010. Through a relative, he declined to comment on Thursday. He identified some other men as accomplices.

The recent reinvestigation found evidence that included orders from former FBI director J Edgar Hoover himself telling witnesses not to identify themselves as informants to the police or defence, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr told the court.

“I apologise for what were serious, unacceptable violations of law and the public trust,” he said.

