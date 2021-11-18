Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Meghan eats food like a chipmunk and wears cat ears during prank on public

By Press Association
November 18 2021, 10.53pm
The Duchess of Sussex with Ellen DeGeneres (Michael Rozman/Warner Bros)
The Duchess of Sussex with Ellen DeGeneres (Michael Rozman/Warner Bros)

The Duchess of Sussex was told to eat food like an animal, sing songs in cat ears and make strange noises as part of a prank on unsuspecting members of the public.

In a segment during her televised interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Meghan was instructed to carry out a number of embarrassing tasks through a hidden earpiece while interacting with street vendors in Los Angeles.

DeGeneres initially told her to touch her elbow and her nose and do a squat before the chat show host said “you’re going to say everything I tell you to say”.

Meghan was asked to repeat different phrases several times to the first vendor before she picked up some crystals and spoke about having “powers”.

The duchess then went silent and closed her eyes before holding one of the crystals against her face and was instructed to make strange noises to laughs from the audience.

At the next table, Meghan was asked to speak in a funny voice, before referring to herself as “mummy”.

She was then instructed to eat a tortilla crisp with hot sauce like a chipmunk and shove another in her mouth.

After over-emphasising how hot the sauce was, Meghan then drank milk from a baby bottle before telling a joke without a punch line to the final vendor.

The duchess ended the prank by putting on cat ears and singing a song about being a kitten as the audience applauded and cheered.

Meghan said, afterwards, that the vendors were “great sports”.

Later during the interview, the duchess announced a $20,000 (£15,000) donation from her and Harry towards a charity which braids hair for children in Nashville.

It was heard that the non-profit organisation A Twist of Greatness has helped more than 150 children in the community after starting on the back of a Facebook post.

Meghan, who hugged the woman who started the charity, smiled and said she was “touched by” her story before presenting a large cheque on behalf of her and the Duke of Sussex.

More from The Courier