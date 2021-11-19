Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Dyson launches virtual reality experience store

By Press Association
November 19 2021, 6.03am Updated: November 19 2021, 6.51am
A Dyson store on Oxford Street, central London.
A Dyson store on Oxford Street, central London.

Dyson has opened a virtual reality store to allow customers to try out its products before choosing to buy them.

The new Dyson Demo VR experience, accessible via virtual reality headsets, sees users able to examine and test virtual versions of the firm’s hair Corrale straighteners, Supersonic hairdryer or Airwrap styler on strands of virtual hair to see how they work.

It has been designed to mirror similar physical demo experiences that are available in Dyson’s bricks and mortar stores around the world and draws on the technology Dyson engineers use in the company’s labs to simulate and test new prototypes.

The new experience will launch on the Oculus virtual reality store on November 19 and is expected to expand to include other Dyson products in the future.

The virtual space, which is also being made available on the tech firm’s website, allows visitors to see how the products were built and how they work through visual animations and short films starring Dyson engineers.

“Dyson Demo VR means that we can now bring our technologies to life for our customers in ways that were previously beyond imagination,” Dyson e-commerce director, Sean Newmarch, said.

“Using the same technologies and tools used within our labs, we can explain better how Dyson machines work and why they make a difference. All of this can be done using our actual design data. We can show people a virtual product operating in a virtual room but using the actual product software – it doesn’t get much more realistic than that.”

Sir James Dyson comments
Sir James Dyson (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“As engineers we are concerned with improving things and that includes how people understand our products,” founder and chief engineer Sir James Dyson said.

“We have been harnessing powerful virtual reality technologies to engineer new products in our labs for many years, now we are applying those same technologies to re-invent how people explore our products.

“Our customers increasingly want to buy directly from us, which makes sense, because we created the technology, and we are best placed to look after them. We are also trying new ways to explain our technologies through our hair salons, testing zones instore, online live streams, 1:1 live video.”