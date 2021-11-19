Stephen Curry scores 40 points as Golden State Warriors beat Cleveland Cavaliers

An error occurred. Please try again.

Stephen Curry became the NBA’s scoring leader with 40 points helping the Golden State Warriors to a 104-89 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Curry scored half of his haul in the fourth quarter as the side came back from 13 points down to take the win.

The Warriors scored the first 17 points of the final frame en route to their second straight win, while Curry’s points per game average now eclipses former team-mate Kevin Durant.

The Miami Heat secured their fourth straight win after recording a 112-97 success over the Washington Wizards.

Jimmy Butler top scored with 32, while Bradley Beal registered 30 for Washington.

A shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers outfit defeated the Denver Nuggets 103-89 to break a losing streak.

The Sixers were winless in five and without Joel Embiid, but four players finished in double figures led by Tyrese Maxey who scored 22.

Elsewhere, the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 120-108, Karl Anthony-Towns had 25 points and 12 rebounds in a 115-90 success for the Minnesota Timberwolves over the San Antonio Spurs while the Utah Jazz were successful over the Toronto Raptors 119-103.