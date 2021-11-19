Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stephen Curry scores 40 points as Golden State Warriors beat Cleveland Cavaliers

By Press Association
November 19 2021, 8.13am
Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry (Tony Dejak/AP)
Stephen Curry became the NBA’s scoring leader with 40 points helping the Golden State Warriors to a 104-89 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Curry scored half of his haul in the fourth quarter as the side came back from 13 points down to take the win.

The Warriors scored the first 17 points of the final frame en route to their second straight win, while Curry’s points per game average now eclipses former team-mate Kevin Durant.

The Miami Heat secured their fourth straight win after recording a 112-97 success over the Washington Wizards.

Jimmy Butler top scored with 32, while Bradley Beal registered 30 for Washington.

A shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers outfit defeated the Denver Nuggets 103-89 to break a losing streak.

The Sixers were winless in five and without Joel Embiid, but four players finished in double figures led by Tyrese Maxey who scored 22.

Elsewhere, the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 120-108, Karl Anthony-Towns had 25 points and 12 rebounds in a 115-90 success for the Minnesota Timberwolves over the San Antonio Spurs while the Utah Jazz were successful over the Toronto Raptors 119-103.

