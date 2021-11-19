List of teenage homicide victims in London in 2021

An error occurred. Please try again.

A total of 27 teenage homicides have taken place in London so far in 2021.

This equals the number in 2017, which had been the highest in recent years.

The previous peak was 29 teen homicides in the capital in 2008.

Here is a list of the 27 victims this year:

– January 19: Anas Mezenner, 17, was found with stab wounds in West Green Road, Haringey, north London, shortly after 9pm. He was taken to hospital but died at 4.25am. The teenager had reportedly made an anti-knife crime video for a media studies course weeks before he died.

Anas Mezenner (Metropolitan Police/PA)

– January 25: Romario Opia, 15, was found stabbed in Holland Walk, Islington, north London, at around 5.30pm. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short while later.

– February 11: Hani Solomon, 18, from Wandsworth in south London, was killed during a fight between two groups of men shortly after 6.30pm in Ackmar Road, Fulham, west London. He was treated by police, paramedics and an air ambulance team but was pronounced dead at the scene less than an hour later.

Hani Solomon (Metropolitan Police/PA)

– February 18: Drekwon Patterson, 16, from Wembley, north-west London, was stabbed in Preston Road, Brent, shortly after 11.30pm. He was taken to hospital but died the following morning.

Drekwon Patterson (Metropolitan Police/PA)

– February 26: Ahmed Beker, 19, was stabbed in Paddington Green, west London, just after 9.10pm. He was treated by paramedics and an air ambulance team but died at the scene.

Ahmed Beker (Metropolitan Police/PA)

– March 3: Tai Jordan O’Donnell, 19, from Croydon, south London, was stabbed a number of times in the legs at a house in Alpha Road just after 12.10pm. He was pronounced dead within minutes of emergency crews arriving at the scene.

Tai Jordan O’Donnell (Metropolitan Police/PA)

– March 6: Mazaza Owusu-Mensah, 18, died when he was stabbed in the chest during a fight in Edington Road, Abbey Wood, south-east London, at around 5.30pm.

Mazaza Owusu-Mensah (Metropolitan Police/PA)

– March 6: Ezra Okobia, 14, was fatally injured by fumes from a fire at his home in Russett Way, Lewisham, south-east London, shortly before 6am. He was taken to hospital but died four days later. His five-year-old brother Joseph Okobia and mother Victoria Amaning, 34, also died after inhaling fumes. Police believe Ms Amaning started the blaze.

– March 8: Nikolay Vandev, 19, was stabbed along with a second victim, aged 18, in Penshurst Road, Tottenham, north London, shortly before 2pm. Mr Vandev was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 18-year-old was taken to hospital and treated for non-life-threatening stab wounds.

– March 17: Hussain Chaudhry, 18, was stabbed in Lea Bridge Road, Walthamstow, east London, at around 5.20pm. Police and an ambulance crew attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hussain Chaudhry (Metropolitan Police/PA)

– April 10: Levi Ernest-Morrison, 17, was stabbed in Sydenham Road, Sydenham, south-east London at around 7.20pm.

– April 23: Fares Maatou, 14, was stabbed in Barking Road, Newham, east London, just before 4pm. Emergency services tried to save him but he was pronounced dead just over half an hour later.

Fares Maatou (Metropolitan Police/PA)

– April 26 Abubakkar “Junior” Jah, 18, was found in Coolfin Road, Newham, east London, at around 3.45pm having been shot and stabbed. He died at the scene.

Abubakkar ‘Junior’ Jah (Metropolitan Police/PA)

– May 7: Daniel Laskos, 16, was stabbed in Church Road, Harold Wood, east London, just after 6.40pm, during a fight. Ambulance and air ambulance teams tried to save him but he died at the scene.

Daniel Laskos (Metropolitan Police/PA)

– June 8: Taylor Cox, 19, was shot in Hornsey Rise Gardens, Islington, north London, at around 4.25pm.

Taylor Cox (Metropolitan Police/PA)

– June 10: Denardo Samuels-Brooks, 17, was stabbed in Prentis Road, Streatham, south London, at around 4.15pm. He was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

Denardo Samuels-Brooks (Metropolitan Police/PA)

– June 11: Jalan Woods-Bell, 15, was stabbed in a fight at around 8.30am during the school run in Blyth Road, Hayes, west London.

Jalan Woods-Bell (Metropolitan Police/PA)

– June 25: Tashawn Watt, 19, was stabbed in Miall Walk, Sydenham, south-east London, just after 9.30pm. He was treated by an ambulance crew but died at the scene.

Tashawn Watt (Metropolitan Police/PA)

– July 1: Camron Smith, 16, was stabbed in Bracken Avenue, Shrublands, Croydon, south London, at around 12.45am. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Camron Smith (Metropolitan Police/PA)

– July 5: Tamim Ian Habimana, 15, was stabbed in Woolwich, south-east London.

Tamim Ian Habimana (Metropolitan Police/PA)

– July 5: Keane Flynn-Harling, 16, from Lambeth, south London, was stabbed in Oval Place, south London, at around 11.45pm.

Keane Flynn-Harling (Metropolitan Police/PA)

– July 9: Damarie Omare Roye, 16, was stabbed in Bensham Manor Road, Thornton Heath, south London. He was taken to hospital but died two days later.

Damarie Omare Roye (Metropolitan Police/PA)

– August 1: Stelios Averkiou, 16, was stabbed at a skate park in Lordship Recreation Ground, Tottenham, north London, at around 2.15pm. He died nine days later.

– September 1: Alex Ajanaku, 18, was found in Beaumont Road, Leyton, east London, with shotgun wounds at around 1.30am. He was treated by police and paramedics but died at the scene.

– October 12: Hazrat Wali, 18, was stabbed to death in a playing field in Craneford Way, Twickenham.

Hazrat Wali, 18, who was killed in Twickenham (Metropolitan Police/PA)

– October 28: Kamran Khalid, 18, was stabbed to death in Harrow Road, Ilford.

Kamran Khalid, 18, who was stabbed to death in east London (Metropolitan Police/PA)

– November 18: Police were called to London Road in Croydon following reports of a fight. Although officers found no suspects or victims at the scene, a 14-year-old later attended hospital suffering from stab wounds and died. A murder investigation has since been launched.