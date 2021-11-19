Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Austria imposes national lockdown as Covid cases continue to soar

By Press Association
November 19 2021, 11.59am Updated: November 19 2021, 3.59pm
People walk over a nearly deserted Christmas market in Vienna, Austria (Lisa Leutner/AP)
Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said that the country will go into a national lockdown to contain a fourth wave of coronavirus cases.

Mr Schallenberg said the lockdown will start on Monday and initially last for 10 days.

Most stores will close, and cultural events will be cancelled.

He initially said said all students would have to go back into home schooling.

Wolfgang Mueckstein, the country’s health minister, later said that kindergartens and schools would remain open for those who needed to go there but all parents were asked to keep their children at home if possible.

Starting on February 1, the country will also make vaccinations mandatory, public broadcaster ORF reported.

“We do not want a fifth wave,” Mr Schallenberg said, according to ORF.

“Not do we want a sixth or seventh wave.”

Austria had initially introduced a national lockdown only for the unvaccinated that started on Monday, but as virus cases continued to skyrocket the government said it had no choice but to extend it to everyone.

“This is very painful,” Mr Schallenberg said.

The national lockdown will initially last for 10 days, then the effects will be assessed and if virus cases have not gone down sufficiently, it can be extended to a maximum of 20 days.

Austria’s intensive care doctors welcomed the government’s decision.

“The record infection figures that we have now experienced day after day will only be reflected in normal and intensive care units with a time lag.

“It really is high time for a full stop,” Walter Hasibeder, the president of the Society for Anaesthesiology, Resuscitation and Intensive Care Medicine told Austrian news agency APA.

“Given the current infection developments, we believe there are no alternatives to even greater contact restriction than recently, so any measures that help curb the momentum are welcome,” he added.

People wearing face mask to protect against coronavirus as they visit a Christmas market in Vienna, Austria (Michael Gruber/AP)
For the past seven days, the country has reported more than 10,000 new infection cases daily.

Hospitals have been overwhelmed with many new Covid-19 patients, and deaths have been rising again, too.

So far, 11,525 people have died of the virus in Austria.

Austria, a country of 8.9 million, has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Western Europe, only 65.7% of the population are fully vaccinated.

Despite all the persuasion and campaigns, too few people have decided to get vaccinated, Mr Schallenberg said, leaving the country no other choice but to introduce mandatory vaccinations in February.

The chancellor said the details would be finalised in the coming weeks but those who continued to refuse to get vaccinated would have to expect to get fined.

“For a long time, the consensus in this country was that we didn’t want mandatory vaccination,” Mr Schallenberg said.

“For a long time, perhaps too long.”