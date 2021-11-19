Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Second World War fighter ace’s medals go under the hammer

By Press Association
November 19 2021, 12.37pm
Fighter pilot squadron leader Tony Bartley married film star Deborah Kerr (Dix Noonan Webb/PA)
Fighter pilot squadron leader Tony Bartley married film star Deborah Kerr (Dix Noonan Webb/PA)

A collection of medals awarded to a Battle of Britain fighter ace is expected to fetch up to £140,000 when it is sold at auction.

Squadron leader Tony “Bolshie” Bartley was one of the founder members of the famous 92 Squadron and is credited with downing at least 12 enemy planes and probably several others.

He flew Spitfires during the fall of France and the Battle of Britain, as well as in North Africa, and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and Bar.

Bartley (far left) survived the Battle of Britain and was one of the pilots praised by Air Chief Marshall Sir Hugh Dowding (Dix Noonan Webb/PA).
Bartley (far left) survived the Battle of Britain and was one of the pilots praised by Air Chief Marshal Sir Hugh Dowding (Dix Noonan Webb/PA)

The group of seven medals, including service medals, will be sold at the London-based auction house Dix Noonan Webb on December 8 and is tipped to sell for between £100,000 and £140,000.

The medals, which are being sold by his family, are being offered alongside his service dress, documents and jewellery.

After the war, Bartley formed a film production company, married the film star Deborah Kerr and worked in the Hollywood film industry. He died in 2001.

Bartley's medals will be sold on December 8 (Dix Noonan Webb/PA).
Bartley’s medals will be sold on December 8 (Dix Noonan Webb/PA)

Mark Quayle, an associate director at Dix Noonan Webb, said: “Bartley’s was a life of extraordinary adventure, during which he was involved in a number of iconic incidents, all of which are reflected in his logbooks and autobiography – a veritable who’s who of stars of the stage, screen and sky.

“From Winston Churchill to Clark Gable, Noel Coward to Laurence Olivier, and Bob Stanford Tuck to ‘Sailor’ Malan – all ultimately leading to his marriage to the film star Deborah Kerr, of The King and I fame.”

More from The Courier