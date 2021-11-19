Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel refusing to rush Romelu Lukaku back from injury

By Press Association
November 19 2021, 12.37pm
Romelu Lukaku will miss Chelsea’s Premier League trip to Leicester (Tess Derry/PA)
Romelu Lukaku will miss Chelsea’s Premier League trip to Leicester (Tess Derry/PA)

Romelu Lukaku will miss Chelsea’s Premier League trip to Leicester on Saturday and remains a long shot to return to action next week.

Boss Thomas Tuchel has refused to rush back the talismanic Belgium striker, who continues to battle an ankle problem.

Chelsea will also be without Mateo Kovacic at the King Power Stadium, though Timo Werner, Marcos Alonso and Mason Mount are all in line to feature.

Lukaku has not played since hobbling out of Chelsea’s 4-0 home win over Malmo on October 20, and remains a doubt for Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Juventus.

Timo Werner File Photo
Timo Werner should be fit for Chelsea’s trip to Leicester (John Walton/PA)

“Romelu is very close to team training, so hopefully he will join the squad on Sunday and let’s see how this works out,” said Tuchel.

“He’s pushing hard to try to come back as soon as possible, and we will try on Sunday.

“All I can say is that at the moment we will try hard that he can join team training on Sunday.

“If everything works out perfectly and he is in team training on Sunday and then again on Monday, OK, he can maybe join the group on the bench on Tuesday. But there are a lot of ‘ifs’, and I don’t want to put pressure on him.

“He’s putting a lot of pressure on himself. We will not rush things, we will take things seriously as always, we will have lots of talks with the doctors and the physios before we make any decisions.

“If there is something to be decided it’s good, and if so, it will be decided on Monday.”

Kovacic’s last Chelsea appearance was in the Carabao Cup penalty shoot-out win over Southampton on October 26.

Tuchel admitted the Croatia midfielder continues to struggle with a hamstring issue.

Germany forward Werner should shake off a hamstring problem to feature at Leicester however, with Alonso having beaten an ankle complaint and Mount back in the mix after wisdom tooth surgery.

Chelsea v Southampton – Carabao Cup – Fourth Round – Stamford Bridge
Mateo Kovacic remains out of action for Chelsea with a hamstring problem (Nick Potts/PA)

“Mateo needs more time before he can return to team training, so he will miss some more matches,” said Tuchel.

“Timo is in team training since yesterday, so let’s see, we have another training in two hours.

“And then we decide if it makes sense if he’s in the squad or on the bench. We’ll decide after the second training later.

“Christian Pulisic feels fine, Thiago Silva will be in the training. He has some travel in his body and some time differences, so let’s see how this works out.

“I’m confident that Mason is back in training, looking hungry, fresh and in a good spirits. But we need to evaluate. He did this week’s training sessions, looks good but we need to see if he can start, if he can play 90 minutes.”

