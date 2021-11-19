Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man admits trespassing at Buckingham Palace after scaling fence to Royal Mews

By Press Association
November 19 2021, 1.13pm
An aerial view of Buckingham Palace in London (Chris Ison/PA)
A man has admitted trespassing at Buckingham Palace after scaling the fence to the Royal Mews.

Cameron Kalani, 44, was caught with a kitchen knife and cocaine in his bag when he was held in the early hours of May 10.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court to plead guilty to trespassing on a protected site, possession of a bladed article and possession of a wrap of cocaine.

Prosecutor Alexander Alawode said: “At 4.30am the defendant was seen by a fire marshal near Buckingham Palace Road said to be attempting to climb over the fence and trespass into the grounds.

“He is seen to climb over the fence into the Royal Mews, then back over into Buckingham Palace Road.

“Concerned by the breach of security, palace guards detained him outside the fence a short while later.

“The defendant was described as confused, not knowing where he was or what was happening.”

The Royal Mews is part of the Buckingham Palace estate, and houses the royal family’s horses.

The court heard Kalani, of Haywards Heath, West Sussex, suffers from schizoaffective disorder and may have been in the midst of an episode at the time and could also have been under the influence of substances.

Natasha Lake, defending, said: “Essentially, Mr Kalani didn’t know nor suspect that the site in question was Buckingham Palace.”

Deputy Chief Magistrate Tan Ikram adjourned sentencing to December 16 for reports to be prepared.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman declined to comment.

