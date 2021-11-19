Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Lawn Tennis Association calls Peng Shuai situation ‘very disturbing’

By Press Association
November 19 2021, 1.31pm
Peng Shuai has not been seen in public since making allegations of sexual assault at the start of the month (PA)
Peng Shuai has not been seen in public since making allegations of sexual assault at the start of the month (PA)

The Lawn Tennis Association has offered its assistance in efforts to find missing Chinese player Peng Shuai.

Peng has not been seen since making allegations of sexual assault against a former vice-premier in China two weeks ago, creating concern for her safety and well-being.

The head of the Women’s Tennis Association, Steve Simon, says Peng’s voice must be heard and the LTA has offered its support to the global body in any way it can.

“This is a very concerning situation, and we have written to the WTA offering our assistance in their efforts to establish the safety and well-being of Peng Shuai,” an LTA statement read.

“We are also keen to support any further measures that the tours can introduce to improve the safety of all players.

“The immediate priority is to establish that Peng Shuai is safe and well and, furthermore, that she is able to speak freely and not subject to any form of censorship.”

On Thursday night 23-time grand slam winner Serena Williams joined the calls for an investigation into what had happened to Peng.

“I am devastated and shocked to hear about the news of my peer, Peng Shuai,” the American wrote on Twitter.

Serena Williams has called for an investigation into Peng's disappearance
Serena Williams has called for an investigation into Peng’s disappearance (Adam Davy/PA)

“I hope she is safe and found as soon as possible. This must be investigated and we must not stay silent.”

The International Olympic Committee declined to comment on the matter, with Beijing set to host the Winter Olympics in February.

An IOC spokesperson said: “Experience shows that quiet diplomacy offers the best opportunity to find a solution for questions of such nature. This explains why the IOC will not comment any further at this stage.”

More from The Courier