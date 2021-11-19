Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Claudio Ranieri says football managers are forever taking leaps of faith

By Press Association
November 19 2021, 2.05pm
Claudio Ranieri, pictured, has likened football management to sky diving (Tess Derry/PA)
Claudio Ranieri has likened football management to sky diving.

The 70-year-old Watford boss has explained the experience of top-level coaching as a constant leap of faith.

Watford will host Manchester United in Saturday’s Premier League clash, with the vastly-experienced Ranieri full of sympathy for under-fire Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s current plight.

“A manager is like a parachutist – you don’t know if the parachute will open or not,” said Ranieri.

“And sometimes, people don’t even give you the parachute!

“When you take a decision, you are alone.

“But of course when you think about it, you think ‘I am alone for the decision’, but of course there’s a club behind you, there’s players who can express your idea.

“That’s it, there is satisfaction also. But of course the manager is a man alone.”

Battling Watford have slipped to three defeats in 70-year-old Ranieri’s four games in charge.

But a stunning 5-2 win at Everton raises hope that the crafty boss can inspire an upturn in fortunes for the Vicarage Road men.

United’s stuttering form and Solskjaer’s inability so far to make the most of stellar new recruits Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho have led to calls from many quarters for him to quit Old Trafford.

Ranieri backed Solskjaer’s ability to handle the pressure, insisting all top managers can maintain dignity and respect despite stressful situations.

Asked if management is even lonelier at a big club, Ranieri said: “No, no no, as well as the Premier League also lower down.

“But you have to continue to do this, because there are plus sides to being alone in your decisions.

“Then it’s the character of the man, to go on, and be a good man.

“Then you have to look at all the problems, then put them behind you.

“You say ‘OK, there’s the situation, what can I do’.”

While Solskjaer fights to cement his place at the top table, Ranieri has been coaching for more than 30 years.

Despite his wide-ranging experiences though, Ranieri still believes he is yet to reach his peak.

“I’m full of experience now, but I’m not at my maximum because I want to continue to exchange information, to learn and understand every situation,” said Ranieri.

“I’ve definitely changed my approach though, of course. I was very different 30 years ago from now.”

