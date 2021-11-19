Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Man pleads guilty to murdering vulnerable lone woman after following her off bus

By Press Association
November 19 2021, 2.09pm Updated: November 19 2021, 4.13pm
Maria Rawlings (Family Handout/PA)
Maria Rawlings (Family Handout/PA)

A violent predator is facing life behind bars for murdering a vulnerable lone woman after following her off a bus in London.

Valentin Lazar, 21, inflicted multiple injuries on 45-year-old Maria Rawlings before leaving her in undergrowth in Romford.

Ms Rawlings was attacked after visiting accident and emergency following a fall.

Valentin Lazar
Valentin Lazar (Met Police)

Having left hospital without being seen, she got on a bus in Romford just after 11pm on May 3, where her path crossed with Lazar.

The mother of two had only been on the bus for about 10 minutes when it terminated and she and the defendant got off.

Lazar was caught on CCTV as he guided his victim towards some shrubbery.

After about 30 minutes, he emerged from the undergrowth alone carrying her handbag, the Old Bailey had heard.

Prosecutor Paul Jarvis had told a previous hearing that Ms Rawlings was targeted by Lazar because she was a vulnerable woman alone at night.

He said: “He was probably carrying a knife.

“He led her into the bushes before violently attacking her and ultimately killing her before stealing some of her belongings and walking off.”

After the attack, Lazar boarded a bus towards Dagenham, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

Ms Rawlings’ naked body was found concealed in undergrowth by a dog walker at about 2.30pm the next day in the Little Heath area.

Maria Rawlings
Maria Rawlings (Family Handout/PA)

She had suffered multiple injuries to her mouth, chest and knee as well as 13 fractured ribs but there were no signs of sexual assault.

A baseball cap with the defendant’s DNA on it was left near to the body.

Following a media appeal, Lazar, who was living in rented accommodation in East Ham, was identified on social media.

On his arrest, officers found clothes matching those of the attacker with traces of blood on them.

On Friday, Ms Rawlings’ two grown-up daughters sat in court as the defendant pleaded guilty to murder with the assistance of a Romanian interpreter.

The court was told that he admitted murder but denied he intended to kill Ms Rawlings or that he had a knife.

Remanding the defendant into custody, Judge Peter Rook QC said: “You have pleaded guilty to murder in a case of the utmost seriousness.

“There is only one sentence the court can pass and that is one of life imprisonment. A judge will decide the minimum that you must serve.”

The case was adjourned until January 10 next year.

Emma Currie, from the CPS, said: “Maria Rawlings was a vulnerable woman. She had attended A&E on the night of her murder, but tragically left before she was seen.

“The prosecution case included DNA and footprint evidence as well as CCTV footage which caught Lazar leaving with the handbag Ms Rawlings had been wearing earlier that evening.

“Valentin Lazar is a violent man who has shown little remorse for his actions.

“When initially arrested he even claimed to suffer from memory loss, saying ‘I can’t remember what happened yesterday’.

“Women should be free to travel through London without fearing violent attacks.

“The CPS is committed to bringing offenders to justice in respect of violence against women and girls. I hope this conviction provides some sense of justice for the family and friends of Ms Rawlings. Our thoughts remain with them at this time.”

The murder of Ms Rawlings comes amid heightened concern for the safety of lone women following a spate of predatory stranger attacks.