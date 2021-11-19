Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Six million Sky broadband routers had major security flaw

By Press Association
November 19 2021, 2.25pm
Sky has now fixed the problem with its broadband routers (Chris Radburn/PA)
Around six million Sky broadband routers contained a software bug that could have allowed hackers to take over home networks and access devices and personal data, a security company has said.

The flaw has been fixed, but the security researchers said it took the company nearly 18 months to fix the problem.

Sky said it took the security of its customers “very seriously” and had begun working to fix the problem as soon as it was made aware of it.

The bug, which was uncovered by the security group Pen Test Partners, affected users who had not changed the router’s default admin password – which was simple and easy to guess – and could enable hackers to easily reconfigure the router and take over a network just by directing the user to a malicious website.

This could then give hackers access to sensitive information including log-in details for online banking and other websites.

According to the researchers, the affected router models were: Sky Hub 3 (ER110), Sky Hub 3.5 (ER115), Booster 3 (EE120), Sky Hub (SR101), Sky Hub (SR203), and the Booster 4 (SE210).

In addition, around 1% of the routers issued by Sky are not made by the company itself and could not be updated with the fix.

But customers who have one can ask Sky to replace it, free of charge.

Pen Test Partners said there was no evidence the flaw had been exploited, but criticised Sky for the time it took to fix the issue.

It claimed the internet service provider had repeatedly pushed back deadlines it had set to fix the problem.

The researchers said they understood the initial delay due to the coronavirus lockdown and the challenges facing internet providers because of the “vastly increased network loading as working from home became the new norm”, which it said it did not want to disrupt.

But they said they were concerned by the overall speed of the company’s response, saying they believed Sky “did not give the patch the priority their customers deserved”.

The group also encouraged anyone with a broadband router to change the passwords on it from the ones set by default.

In response, a Sky spokesperson said: “We take the safety and security of our customers very seriously.

“After being alerted to the risk, we began work on finding a remedy for the problem and we can confirm that a fix has been delivered to all Sky manufactured products.”

