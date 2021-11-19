Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former Northern Ireland defender tells judge he cannot erase Barry Bennell abuse

By Press Association
November 19 2021, 3.05pm
Ex-football coach and convicted paedophile Barry Bennell (PA)

A former Northern Ireland defender has told a High Court judge that he cannot erase what paedophile coach Barry Bennell did to him when he was a boy.

Mark Williams, 51, who played for clubs including Watford, Wimbledon, Stoke City, Chesterfield, Shrewsbury and MK Dons, told Mr Justice Johnson about the psychological consequences of Bennell’s abuse.

He told how he had suffered nightmares and said he could not take Bennell out of his mind.

Mr Williams was giving evidence at a trial in the High Court in London being overseen by Mr Justice Johnson.

He is one of eight men, now in their 40s and 50s, who have made damages claims against Manchester City.

They say Bennell, now 67, abused them when they were playing schoolboy football for teams he coached in the north-west of England between 1979 and 1985.

The men claim that Bennell, who is serving a jail sentence after being convicted of child sex offences in recent years, was a scout for City during that time.

City bosses dispute that claim.

They say Bennell had been a local scout in the mid-1970s but was not a City scout between 1979 and 1985.

Mr Williams, who comes from Stalybridge, Greater Manchester, and won more than 30 international caps, told Mr Justice Johnson that he had suffered nightmares.

“I cannot totally take him (Bennell) out of my mind,” he said.

“It is part of my life – what happened to me.”

Mr Williams gave evidence on Thursday.

Mr Justice Johnson had made an order saying that Mr Williams could not be named in media reports of the case, because he had been a victim of sexual abuse.

But the judge has now relaxed that order, after an application by a journalist, and says Mr Williams can be named in reports relating to part of his evidence.

The judge heard that Mr Williams had been named in media reports relating to Bennell’s abuse before the trial began.

He has been told how Bennell, who used to live near Buxton, Derbyshire, had abused young footballers after inviting them to stay at his home.

The eight men are claiming damages after suffering psychiatric injuries.

Six are also claiming damages for loss of potential football earnings.

Mr Justice Johnson has been told Bennell is serving a 34-year prison sentence after being convicted of sexual offences against boys on five separate occasions, four in the UK and one in the US, and is being held at HMP Littlehey, near Huntingdon in Cambridgeshire.

Bennell is due to give evidence by video link from prison on November 30.