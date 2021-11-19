Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
£110 million up for grabs in tonight’s EuroMillions lottery draw

By Press Association
November 19 2021, 3.33pm
Tonight’s EuroMillions draw could see one lucky ticket holder scoop the £110 million jackpot (David Jones/PA)
One lucky Briton could be in with the chance of winning a life-changing amount of money in tonight’s EuroMillions.

£110m is up for grabs in tonight’s draw, which takes place at 7.45pm.

It will be followed by the Thunderball results. The lucky winner of these can get themselves £500k.

The National Lottery is urging players to check their Lotto tickets as the £4.1m jackpot prize from last Saturday’s draw has not yet been claimed.

One lucky – but still missing – Lotto winner will scoop the £4,101,869 as they matched all six main numbers in the draw.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, Senior Winners Adviser at the National Lottery, said: “It’s just a week ago that this life-changing Lotto jackpot prize was won. We’re asking Lotto players to check their tickets as this could be a life-changing win for the lucky ticketholder.

“We’re hoping that they will now come forward and claim their amazing prize.”

As with all National Lottery draws, the winner has 180 days to come forward from the day of the draw to claim their prize.

In October, it was revealed a French ticket-holder had won a record £184 million EuroMillions jackpot.

There have already been five UK EuroMillions jackpot winners so far this year. In April, one winner won £122 million and, in June, another anonymous winner won £111 million.

The biggest recent UK winners to go public were Frances and Patrick Connolly, from Northern Ireland, who scooped £115 million in 2019.

Tonight’s win could mean one lucky person is almost as rich as Adele, who released her much-anticipated album, 30, today.

The singer has a reported net worth of £130 million.

