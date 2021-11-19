Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rats branded ‘enemies of public health’ as MPs consider ban on glue traps

By Press Association
November 19 2021, 4.37pm
Sir Christopher Chope said the proposed legislation was a ‘rodent protection Bill’ (Yui Mok/PA)
There is growing evidence of a plague of rats across the UK, a Conservative former minister has claimed, as MPs backed moves to ban the use of glue traps to catch rodents.

The Glue Traps (Offences) Bill would make it an offence to set a glue trap for the purpose of catching a rodent, as well as a handful of other connected offences.

Anyone found guilty will be liable for either a fine or imprisonment.

But the Conservative former environment minister, Sir Christopher Chope, labelled the measures a “rodent protection Bill”, adding that the Government should not encourage people to see rats as “friends”.

Sir Christopher Chope hit out the proposed new laws (PA)

Moving the Bill, Conservative MP Cherilyn Mackrory (Truro and Falmouth) argued it is “crucial” to ban the use of glue traps to catch rodents “in all but the most exceptional circumstances”.

She described them as “primitive” and “inhumane”, and said they “pose a risk to other animals”.

But Sir Christopher, MP for Christchurch, told the Commons: “I think it’s quite difficult to explain to our constituents that we need to protect rats through legislation.

“Rats carry disease, particularly Weil’s disease. Weil’s disease is a form of bacterial infection, also known as leptospirosis and it is carried most commonly in rats.

“It can be caught by humans and it is caught by being in contact with the urine (and) faeces of rats. There are a significant large number of cases of Weil’s disease in our country every year.”

The Tory backbencher also said rats breed incredibly quickly, adding: “The figures are that brown rats can have 2,000 babies in a single year, and it’s common place to have 22 in a single litter.

Brown rats are capable of breeding very quickly and can carry diseases including Weil’s disease (Peter Jordan/PA)

“And it is for that reason that I think we should take very seriously what seems to be growing evidence of a plague of rats across large parts of our country.”

He concluded: “Why are we bringing forward a legislation which is effectively designed to try to make people think of rats as being friends rather than enemies?

“They are enemies to our public health.”

While the environment minister, Jo Churchill, agreed that having rodents coming into your property is “quite revolting”, she insisted “there are plenty of other more humane, effective, inexpensive rodent traps that are already widely available”.

On what the Government is doing to reduce rats and mice, she said: “We are working with pest control companies and so on to ensure that they have all the tools at their disposal to make sure we can keep the population of both rats and mice down.”

Confirming Government support for the Bill, Ms Churchill added: “I know that both I and my officials will do whatever we can to support this Bill and hopefully to see it on the statutory book.”

The Bill received a second reading and will undergo further scrutiny at a later date.