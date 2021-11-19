Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cameron Norrie brushed aside by clinical Novak Djokovic at ATP Finals

By Press Association
November 19 2021, 9.57pm Updated: November 19 2021, 10.43pm
Cameron Norrie was well beaten by Novak Djokovic (Luca Bruno/AP)
Cameron Norrie’s stellar season ended with a chastening defeat by Novak Djokovic at the ATP Finals in Turin.

The British number one took on the world number one for the first time in a fitting end to the best year of his career.

His reward for 50 match wins, a maiden ATP title at Indian Wells and a climb to 12th in the world was entry into the Finals as second alternate following injuries to Matteo Berrettini and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Defeat by Casper Ruud scuppered any chance of progressing to the semi-finals and with Djokovic already through, the round-robin stage ended with a dead rubber.

But if anyone queried five-time winner Djokovic’s motivation he immediately proved them wrong, racing away with the first set in 28 minutes.

Norrie, 26, had his moments; a couple of sizzling passing shots and a break point in the second.

But he was left in no doubt about the gulf in class between Djokovic and those in the chasing pack following a 6-2 6-1 defeat.

Norrie said: “He was obviously very relaxed with already being qualified for the semi-final. He came out very solid. I think I played a couple loose points in the first service game. He relaxed a little bit there.

“I mean, for me, I’ve watched him quite a lot, he was very solid. He gave me nothing really.

“I knew he had a good serve. I didn’t really know it was going to be this good! I think he had a very good serving day. He was very relaxed, even going after the second serve at times.

“For my level, for me to compete with him, there were too many free points, too many easy points in there. I think it comes down a little bit to you’re playing him and you try to overplay at times.

“I don’t know, I mean, he was too good. He was very relaxed. He’s playing amazing. The conditions are perfect for him. Too good for me today.”

Djokovic, who plays Alexander Zverev in the last four, said in his on-court interview: “I tried not to think about tomorrow. It’s not easy to walk onto a court knowing that you already qualified, you know your opponent, you know the schedule.

“But look, I tried to be professional. I respect everyone I play and the crowd want to see a match so I tried to give my best. I played really well and took the tie away from Cameron really.”

Ruud defied the odds to upset Andrey Rublev 2-6 7-5 7-6 (5) and set up a semi-final showdown with Daniil Medvedev.

The 22-year-old world number eight came from a set down to take a deciding-set tie-break and secure a first career victory over Rublev at the fifth attempt, as well as a first win over a top-10 player on a hard court.

The first Norwegian to appear at the Finals, Ruud is now the first Scandinavian to reach the last four since Sweden’s Robin Soderling in 2009.

Earlier Great Britain’s Joe Salisbury made it through to the last four in the doubles.

Salisbury and American partner Rajeev Ram beat Colombian duo Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah 7-5 2-6 11-9 after a match tie-break in the deciding set.

Salisbury and Ram, the US Open champions, topped their group after three wins from three matches.

Salisbury is the last Brit standing in Turin with Norrie departing and Jamie Murray, alongside Bruno Soares, missing out in the doubles.

“Obviously it’s great that we had three of us here playing, and hopefully we can keep it going and go all the way,” Salisbury told Amazon Prime.

Their victory earned a semi-final showdown with top-seeded Croatians Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic on Saturday.

Murray and Soares’ campaign ended with a third straight defeat, going down 6-3 7-6 (5) against Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert.