Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Bayern Munich suffer surprise defeat at struggling Augsburg

By Press Association
November 19 2021, 10.33pm
Bayern Munich (in black) were beaten 2-1 at Augsburg on Friday (Matthias Balk/AP).
Bayern Munich (in black) were beaten 2-1 at Augsburg on Friday (Matthias Balk/AP).

Bayern Munich crashed to a shock defeat as the Bundesliga leaders were beaten 2-1 by Augsburg at the WWK Arena.

The hosts, who had only won twice in the league this season coming into the match, went 2-0 up in the first half via Mads Pedersen in the 23rd minute and a 35th-minute Andre Hahn header.

Robert Lewandowski replied in the 38th minute but Julian Nagelsmann’s team could could not rescue themselves as they dropped points for only the third time this term.

The champions remain four points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who host Stuttgart on Saturday.

Augsburg move up from 16th to 15th, swapping places in the table with Stuttgart.

In Ligue 1, title-holders Lille were held to a 2-2 draw at Monaco.

Lille’s Jonathan David scored a penalty in the fifth minute and struck again in the ninth, before Krepin Diatta pulled a goal back just prior to the interval.

Monaco then had Strahinja Pavlovic sent off in the 78th minute, but were level five minutes later thanks to a volley by Wissam Ben Yedder. Monaco are up to seventh, while Lille stay 12th.

In LaLiga, second-bottom Levante remain winless but picked up a point after battling out a 0-0 draw with Athletic Bilbao at Estadi Ciutat de Valencia.

More from The Courier