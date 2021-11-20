Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Phoenix Suns rally to beat Dallas Mavericks and snatch 11th straight victory

By Press Association
November 20 2021, 7.29am Updated: November 20 2021, 8.15am
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) drives as Dallas Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr defends (Rick Scuteri/AP)
The Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to 11 by rallying in the fourth quarter to defeat the Dallas Mavericks 112-104.

Mikal Bridges and Devin Booker each scored 19 points while veteran point guard Chris Paul added another 18 and 14 assists as the Suns marked their longest run of consecutive victories since the 2006-07 season.

Phoenix went on a 10-2 run in the final quarter which pushed them 89-86 ahead with just shy of nine minutes left as they kept pouring in the points at home.

The Boston Celtics ruined LeBron James’ return to the court following a two-week injury absence, with the small forward’s Los Angeles Lakers falling 130-108 on the road.

Jayson Tatum exploded in Boston with 37 points and 11 rebounds as his Celtics recovered from being down 61-60 at the half-time break with a dominant second-half performance which ensured the win and moved the hosts to .500 (8-8) for the season.

Boston will welcome the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday after the Western Conference team lost 96-89 to reigning champions the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Lakers, meanwhile, will next face the hapless Detroit Pistons following their defeat by the Stephen Curry-less Golden State Warriors, LaMelo Ball scored a season-high 32 points as his Charlotte Hornets bested the Indiana Pacers 121-118 and the New Orleans Pelicans upset the Los Angeles Clippers 94-81.

James Harden put the Eastern Conference-leading Brooklyn Nets on his back in a superb performance against the Orlando Magic.

Harden summoned 36 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists as the home side overcame a 19-point deficit and the absence of the sidelined Kevin Durant to emerge 115-113 victors.

Brooklyn’s Eastern rivals the Chicago Bulls recovered from a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers to win in Denver for the first time since 2006.

The Nuggets were without the injured reigning league MVP Nikola Jokic, as Zach LaVine netted 12 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter for the Bulls to triumph 114-108.

And Pascal Siakam dropped 32 to help the Toronto Raptors snap a three-game losing streak with a 108-89 effort over Sacramento Kings.