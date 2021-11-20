Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Business

China fines tech giants over anti-monopoly violations

By Press Association
November 20 2021, 7.53am
A security guard passes by the Alibaba booth at a trade show in Beijing, China (Ng Han Guan/AP)
Chinese tech giants including Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings have been fined for failing to report corporate acquisitions, adding to an anti-monopoly crackdown by the ruling Communist Party.

The companies failed to report 43 acquisitions that occurred up to eight years ago under rules on “operating concentration”, according to the State Administration for Market Regulation.

Each violation carried a penalty of 500,000 yuan (£58,000), it said.

Beijing has launched anti-monopoly, data security and other crackdowns on tech companies since late 2020.

Wang Yong, Chinese state councillor and director of the Anti-Monopoly Commission of the State Council, centre, attends the inauguration of the National Anti-Monopoly Bureau in Beijing on November 18
Wang Yong, Chinese state councillor and director of the Anti-Monopoly Commission of the State Council, centre, attends the inauguration of the National Anti-Monopoly Bureau in Beijing (Li Xiang/Xinhua via AP)

The ruling party worries the companies have too much control over their industries and has warned them not to use their dominance to gouge consumers or block entry to new competitors.

Other companies fined in the latest round of penalties include online retailers JD.com and Suning Ltd and search engine operator Baidu.

The acquisitions dating back to 2013 included network technology, mapping and medical technology assets.

The companies “failed to declare illegal implementation of operating concentration”, the regulator said on its website.

Alibaba, the world’s biggest e-commerce company by sales volume, was fined 2.8 billion dollars (£2 billion) in April for practices that regulators said suppressed competition.

Meituan, a food delivery platform, was fined 534 million dollars (£397 million) on October 8.

