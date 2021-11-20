Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Five more people charged with murder after Haringey shooting

By Press Association
November 20 2021, 12.17pm
Sharmake Mohamud (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Sharmake Mohamud (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Five more people have been charged with murder following the shooting of a man in Haringey, north London.

Sharmake Mohamud, 22, died on September 21 after suffering multiple gunshot wounds when a man armed with a handgun emerged from a Jaguar car and opened fire.

The Metropolitan Police said the incident happened on Green Lanes, close to the junction with West Green Road.

Police and paramedics were called at around 10.30pm, but Mr Mohamud died at the scene.

A passing moped rider was also shot in the buttock and another man suffered gunshot wounds to the legs.

Both men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were treated for their injuries and survived.

On Friday police charged Rashed Musa, 24, Abdul Mohamed, 24, Mehdi Younes, 21, and two 16-year-olds with Mr Mohamud’s murder and the attempted murders of the two other men.

A 14-year-old was also charged with perverting the course of justice.

All six will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Ali Ceesay, 28, has also been charged with the murder of Mr Mohamud, along with the two counts of attempted murder and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Ceesay, of no fixed address, appeared at the Old Bailey via video link from Wormwood Scrubs on November 1, and the judge set his plea hearing for January 17 2022 at the same court.

The Met said four other men in their early 20s who were arrested on suspicion of murder on September 22 have been released without further action.

