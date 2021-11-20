Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Valtteri Bottas continues to set pace in Qatar ahead of battling title rivals

By Press Association
November 20 2021, 12.21pm
Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas continued to set the pace in Qatar (Hussein Sayed/AP)
Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas continued to set the pace in Qatar (Hussein Sayed/AP)

Valtteri Bottas once again outpaced Formula One’s duelling title rivals to set the pace in final practice for the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix.

World champion Lewis Hamilton and current leader Max Verstappen are embroiled in the most entertaining title battle in years with 14 points separating the pair heading into the final three races.

But it was Hamilton’s Mercedes team-mate who ended Saturday practice at the top of the timesheets, just as he had in Friday’s second practice session.

Verstappen had gone fastest in the first hour of running at the Losail International Circuit but the Red Bull driver would have been worried how far off the pace he was in the final run before qualifying.

Bottas’ time of one minute 22.310 seconds was less than a tenth of a second quicker than Hamilton in second – but Verstappen was 0.341 behind the Finn.

Pierre Gasly’s impressive start to the weekend saw him go fourth-fastest for AlphaTauri, with the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez in fifth.

The Ferrari’s again had the upper hand on McLaren as the old foes battle for third in the constructors’ championship as Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc both finished in the top 10.

While the times and data collected during practice may not be representative of qualifying and race pace, with both taking place at night under floodlights, Verstappen and all at Red Bull will be worried by the gap already established by Mercedes.

More from The Courier