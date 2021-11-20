Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Marc Skinner says Manchester United are ready for Arsenal test

By Press Association
November 20 2021, 1.27pm
Marc Skinner’s side face Arsenal on Sunday (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Marc Skinner’s side face Arsenal on Sunday (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Manchester United boss Marc Skinner believes his side are fully prepared to face unbeaten Women’s Super League leaders Arsenal on Sunday on the back of their midweek derby heroics.

United’s 2-1 Continental Cup win over rivals Manchester City delighted Skinner who saw it as evidence that his players are rising to the task of a top-flight title challenge.

Skinner told MUTV: “It feels that the players have woken up to what we’re asking them to do with their energy and commitment.

Leicester City v Manchester United – FA Women’s Super League – King Power Stadium
Marc Skinner, with Lucy Staniforth and Ella Toone, was delighted with his side’s win over Manchester City (Isaac Parkin/PA)

“The talent is there, the quality is there, and they have this fight and spirit. They’ve shown it before and we’re going to continue to keep showing it.”

United go into the game with a further boost after striker Ella Toone signed a new contract keeping her at the club until at least 2025.

Arsenal limp into the fixture without Leah Williamson who suffered a hamstring injury against Tottenham last week which will rule her out for the rest of the year.

Aston Villa v Chelsea – FA Women’s Super League – Banks’s Stadium
Maren Mjelde plans to heap more misery on managerless Birmingham (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Boss Jonas Eidevall, who branded his side’s fixture schedule “inhuman” this week, will also check on Mana Iwabuchi, Simone Boye and Tobin Heath.

Chelsea’s Maren Mjelde has vowed not to go easy on second-bottom Birmingham as her side target overhauling the Gunners and seizing top spot.

Emma Hayes’ team beat Servette in the Champions League in midweek with Mjelde making her first full appearance in eight months after a serious knee injury.

Still without a win this season, Birmingham sacked boss Scott Booth on Friday and assistant Tony Elliott will temporarily take charge.

Mjelde told her side’s official website: “You will see us a bit sharper on Sunday.

“It’s the last game before the international break so we just need to put a really good shift in.”

West Ham target their first WSL win over London rivals Tottenham, and head into the game in good heart after a 4-0 midweek win over Birmingham which sealed Booth’s fate.

But Tottenham are also continuing to produce some fine form and delighted their boss Rehanne Skinner with their 11-0 Cup cruise over Watford in midweek.

“It will be a different test and one we’re all really looking forward to,” said Skinner. “You’ve got to control those moments where it’s in the balance, that’s going to be key on Sunday.”

Brighton and Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur – FA Women’s Super League – The People’s Pension Stadium
Hope Powell’s Brighton sit third in the WSL table (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Hope Powell has urged her Brighton side to retain a dose of reality as they head to Reading sitting third in the table on the back of three straight wins.

“It’s very early on in the season, we have to keep our feet on the ground and not get ahead of ourselves,” said Powell.

Also in the WSL on Sunday, Everton travel to rock-bottom Leicester who have lost all seven of their league games so far.

More from The Courier