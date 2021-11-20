Manchester City’s game at Leipzig behind closed doors because of coronavirus

An error occurred. Please try again.

Manchester City’s Champions League match at RB Leipzig next month will take place behind closed doors.

The decision follows the announcement that the Saxony region will be placed into partial lockdown due to a rise in coronavirus rates in Germany.

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City to be played behind closed doors – ticket information ⬇️#ManCity — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 20, 2021

City are due to travel to Leipzig for the tie on December 7 as they look to consolidate their push towards the knockout stages.

Regional authorities said this week that as part of the restrictions, sporting events would be allowed to continue but without an audience.