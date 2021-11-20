Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lionel Messi comes to rescue to guide PSG to victory over Nantes

By Press Association
November 20 2021, 10.20pm
Lionel Messi scored his first Ligue 1 goal (Michel Eule/AP)
Lionel Messi came to the rescue for 10-man Paris St Germain as they strengthened their grip at the top of Ligue 1 with a 3-1 win over Nantes.

Messi’s first league goal for PSG, and his deflected strike for a Dennis Appiah own-goal, dug his side out of a hole after goalkeeper Keylor Navas was sent off with 25 minutes remaining.

Randal Kolo Muani had hauled Nantes level in the 76th minute after Kylian Mbappe’s early opener for the hosts.

Elsewhere in France, Rennes ran out comfortable 2-0 winners at home to Montpellier.

In LaLiga, Xavi Hernandez got a win in his first match as Barcelona head coach in the derby against Espanyol.

A penalty from Memphis Depay three minutes into the second half secured a narrow 1-0 victory for the hosts.

Leaders Sevilla were held 2-2 at home to Alaves while Celta Vigo and Villarreal drew 1-1 and a late Felipe goal gave Atletico Madrid a 1-0 win over Osasuna.

Two goals in six minutes from Zlatan Ibrahimovic could not prevent AC Milan from losing their unbeaten Serie A record in a 4-3 defeat at Fiorentina.

Milan were 3-0 down through goals from Alfred Duncan, Riccardo Saponara  and Dusan Vlahovic before Ibrahimovic made a game of it.

But Vlahovic struck again five minutes from time before an injury-time own-goal from Fiorentina’s Lorenzo Venuti.

A pair of penalties from Leonardo Bonucci gave Juventus a 2-0 win at Lazio and Mario Pasalic scored twice to help Atalanta to a thumping 5-2 victory over Spezia.

Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus scored an 85th-minute winner to give his team a 2-1 victory over Stuttgart and close to within a point of Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.

Dortmund’s Dutch forward Donyell Malen scored his first league goal in the 56th minute but Stuttgart levelled seven minutes later through Roberto Massimo before Reus snatched the winner.

Bayer Leverkusen picked up their first win since early October as Amine Adli’s header secured a 1-0 win at home to Bochum.

Diadie Samassekou scored his first Bundesliga goal to help Hoffenheim to a 2-0 win over RB Leipzig, with Munas Dabbur adding the second.

Borussia Monchengladbach were 4-0 winners over Furth, Arminia Bielefeld drew 2-2 with Wolfsburg and Union Berlin beat Hertha Berlin 2-0.

