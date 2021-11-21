Max Verstappen handed five-place grid penalty at Qatar Grand Prix

An error occurred. Please try again.

Max Verstappen’s title charge took a blow as the Formula One championship leader was hit with a five-place grid penalty at the Qatar Grand Prix after ignoring yellow flags during Saturday’s qualifying session.

The Red Bull driver was set to start second on the grid alongside title-rival Lewis Hamilton, who stormed to the 102nd pole position of his career to gain the upper-hand for Mercedes in Doha.

Now reigning champion Hamilton has a chance to close the 14-point gap to Verstappen in the drivers’ championship with the Dutchman starting seventh at the Losail International Circuit.

Max Verstappen has been handed a five-place grid penalty Received for not respecting double waved yellows#QatarGP 🇶🇦 #F1 pic.twitter.com/sqq049oPey — Formula 1 (@F1) November 21, 2021

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner admits the decision is “massive” in the fight for the championship this season.

“We are struggling to understand it. There was a yellow flag, he (Verstappen) just didn’t see it,” he told Sky Sports F1.

“It’s a rogue marshall that stuck out a flag out. He wasn’t told to do so. This is a crucial blow in the world championship. It is massive.”

Verstappen drops back as a result of an incident at the end of qualifying, where a puncture for the AlphaTauri of Pierre Gasly caused confusion on track and he did not slow down sufficiently under double-waved yellow flags.

The second Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas – who qualified third – was hit with a similar punishment, only taking a three-place penalty as he failed to slow under single-waved yellows.

Carlos Sainz was also called to the stewards but no further action was taken after the stewards deemed the Ferrari driver did not have a case to answer.