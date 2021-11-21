Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘It’s a miracle I’m alive’, says taxi driver who survived Liverpool terror attack

By Press Association
November 21 2021, 1.37pm Updated: November 21 2021, 2.51pm
David Perry and his wife Rachel, the taxi driver who survived the Liverpool terror attack has said it is a ‘miracle that I’m alive’ (Greater Manchester Police/PA)
The taxi driver who survived the Liverpool terror attack has said it is a “miracle that I’m alive”.

A week on from the Remembrance Sunday incident, David Perry and his wife Rachel have issued a statement through police thanking the public for their “amazing generosity”.

The explosion outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital killed passenger Emad Al Swealmeen, 32, just before 11am on November 14, while Mr Perry managed to escape with injuries.

According to police, the bomb used was a homemade explosive with ball bearings attached.

Liverpool Women’s Hospital incident
A Royal Logistic Corps bomb disposal unit in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

The statement from Mr Perry said: “On behalf of myself, Rachel and our family, we would like to say thank you to everyone for all your get-well wishes and for your amazing generosity.

“We are completely overwhelmed with it.

“A special thanks to the staff at the Liverpool Women’s Hospital, the staff and medical team at Aintree Hospital, Merseyside Police and Counter Terrorism Policing, who have all been amazing.

“I feel like it’s a miracle that I’m alive and so thankful that no one else was injured in such an evil act.

“I now need time to try to come to terms with what’s happened and focus on my recovery both mentally and physically.

“Please be kind, be vigilant and stay safe.”

Tributes have also been paid to the reaction of the public, as well as emergency responders and hospital staff, in an open letter from police and local political figures.

The letter, published on Sunday, is on behalf of Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy, mayor Joanne Anderson, Merseyside police and crime commissioner Emily Spurrell and metro mayor Steve Rotheram.

Praising people for coming together “in the face of adversity”, it said: “The ultimate goal of terrorism is to create discord, distrust and fear in our communities, and whilst we know some people may be anxious and concerned we have seen people across Liverpool standing shoulder to shoulder.

“And that’s because Liverpool, which has a proud heritage as a multicultural city, and the wider Merseyside region, always pull together at times like this and the pride of all our communities is there for all to see.”

Police are investigating the incident, and while an Islamist plot is one line of inquiry, the PA news agency understands detectives are still keeping an open mind and the motivation is yet to be established.

Security services are still thought to be working on the theory that the hospital was the intended target.

Four men arrested under terrorism laws in the Kensington area of Liverpool have since been released from police custody following interviews.