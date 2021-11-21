Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Raheem Sterling on target as Manchester City cruise to victory over Everton

By Press Association
November 21 2021, 4.13pm Updated: November 21 2021, 4.22pm
Raheem Sterling set Manchester City on the way to victory (Martin Rickett/PA)
Raheem Sterling scored his first Premier League goal since August as champions Manchester City eased to a 3-0 victory over lacklustre Everton on Sunday.

Rodri added a stunning second and Bernardo Silva a late third as Pep Guardiola’s side responded to convincing victories by title rivals Chelsea and Liverpool on Saturday with a dominant display of their own.

City were without playmaker Kevin De Bruyne following his positive test for coronavirus this week but in his absence the Etihad Stadium was treated to a glimpse of the future with a fine display from teenager Cole Palmer.

The highly-rated Palmer looked at ease in a fluid and dominant City side, for whom Sterling also shone.

The England forward has endured a frustrating start to the season and his future has been the subject of frequent speculation.

The disappointment for him on this occasion that he did not add to his tally, squandering a late chance as City cruised towards the final whistle.

Raheem Sterling
Raheem Sterling (centre) set Manchester City on their way to victory (Martin Rickett/PA)

There was some acknowledgement of the main footballing news of the day from across the city, with fans singing “Ole’s on the dole” in reference to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking at Manchester United.

There was a far louder chant, however, in tribute to Sergio Aguero, the club’s record goalscorer, following reports the now Barcelona striker is poised to announce his retirement following a heart scare.

There was little on the field to excite the crowd initially as the game got off to a slow start, not helped by numerous stoppages.

Demarai Gray
Demarai Gray’s early withdrawal was a blow to Everton (Martin Rickett/PA)

One of the interruptions saw Everton lose Demarai Gray to injury in the 17th minute, making the tall order they were facing even tougher.

Even without creating chances, City were dominant in possession and always in control.

It was inevitable opportunities would eventually come their way, and they did so in a glut towards the end of the first half.

Palmer slipped Silva in on goal with a fine ball but Jordan Pickford blocked. Ilkay Gundogan’s follow-up header skimmed the bar.

Palmer then tested Pickford himself after being allowed to turn and shoot from distance and Sterling also shot at the keeper.

Rodri
Rodri (centre) doubled Manchester City’s lead (Martin Rickett/PA)

Sterling was awarded a penalty after going down under a challenge from Michael Keane on the edge of the area but referee Stuart Attwell reversed his decision after reviewing the incident on the monitor.

Sterling soon put that frustration behind him as he latched onto a stunning ball into the box from Joao Cancelo, delicately curled with the outside of the boot, to fire City ahead on 44 minutes.

It was the least City deserved against an Everton side that offered little until Andros Townsend won a free-kick in the final minute of the first half, and even that was easily saved by Ederson.

Bernardo Silva
Bernardo Silva made the points safe (Martin Rickett/PA)

City doubled their lead with Rodri’s stunning strike 10 minutes into the second half, the Spaniard lashing into the top corner from 20 yards following a poor clearance by Allan.

Sterling could have extended the lead 13 minutes from time after Kyle Walker got behind the defence and picked him out unmarked but his first touch was poor and Pickford denied him.

It was left to Silva to wrap up the scoring four minutes from time, tapping in from close range after a Palmer shot was deflected into his path.