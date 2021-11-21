Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pep Guardiola insists Raheem Sterling showed his class against Everton

By Press Association
November 21 2021, 5.34pm Updated: November 21 2021, 5.43pm
Raheem Sterling impressed in Manchester City’s win over Everton (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola felt Raheem Sterling delivered a timely reminder of his abilities after scoring in Manchester City’s convincing 3-0 win over Everton on Sunday.

The England forward grabbed the opening goal in what proved s comfortable afternoon’s work for the champions at the Etihad Stadium.

It was the 26-year-old’s first strike in the Premier League since August in what has been a frustrating start to the season at club level.

Raheem Sterling scored the opening goal against Everton (Martin Rickett/PA)

Sterling has been unable to command a regular starting spot and, with his contract to expire at the end of next season, there has been speculation about his future.

City boss Guardiola said: “He needed that and in the first half he was an important player.

“He scored a brilliant goal, from an exceptional pass from Joao (Cancelo) again. He made a good game in a difficult one, because they defended really well.”

Guardiola also had words of praise for 19-year-old Cole Palmer, who shone on his first Premier League start, playing most of the game in the false nine position.

Cole Palmer impressed on his first Premier League start (Martin Rickett/PA)

Guardiola said: “The striker position is the most difficult but as the game went on he felt more comfortable.

“He made a good assist, it was a good performance.

“He (now) already has 90 minutes in the Premier League in his mind. It is an incredible investment for the future.”

City were dominant throughout, with further goals coming from Rodri and Bernardo Silva.

Guardiola said: “It was really good, we’re very pleased. The last times we play against Rafa Benitez at Newcastle, always we struggled.

“We were better today, we conceded few chances and were patient.”

Everton offered little in terms of attack but manager Benitez took positives from the way his side maintained their organisation throughout.

Benitez said: “Obviously you have to be disappointed at the end but, in terms of the performance, we were well organised and defended with intensity.

“We weren’t a threat on the counter that we expected. We had two or three situations where we didn’t do enough.

“The first goal changed everything. We had chances on the counter but we didn’t create well. It was not easy. You can pay for any mistake.”