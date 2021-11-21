Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New managers, sacked Solskjaer and goals galore – Premier League talking points

By Press Association
November 21 2021, 9.59pm
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked from his job at Manchester United (John Walton/PA)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked from his job at Manchester United (John Walton/PA)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked as Manchester United manager while new bosses enjoyed decent starts at their new clubs.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five things we learned from the latest round of Premier League matches.

The final straw for Solskjaer

The Manchester United manager, who had been under pressure following a run of four defeats in six matches, was sacked following another loss, this time 4-1 at Watford. United finished second to Manchester City last season but currently lie eighth, 12 points behind leaders Chelsea, and Watford’s victory proved the final straw for the Norwegian.

The right time to be the new boss

Steven Gerrard and Dean Smith both secured victories in their first games in charge of their new clubs
Steven Gerrard, pictured, and Dean Smith both secured victories in their first games in charge of their new clubs (Nick Potts/PA)

Three bosses were in charge for the first time on Saturday – Steven Gerrard, Dean Smith and Eddie Howe at Aston Villa, Norwich and Newcastle respectively. The new manager bounce was definitely evident, with Villa and the Canaries winning while Newcastle came from behind twice to secure a hard-fought draw against Brentford, albeit without Howe who was isolating after contracting Covid-19.

No slip-ups for top three

Liverpool returned to winning ways with a 4-0 victory over Arsenal
Liverpool returned to winning ways with a 4-0 victory over Arsenal (Peter Byrne/PA)

Chelsea had put down an early marker with a dominant 3-0 victory over Leicester in Saturday’s early kick-off to ensure they finished the weekend in top spot. Manchester City moved three points behind the Blues after coasting to a 3-0 triumph over Everton and Liverpool returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion with a 4-0 victory over Arsenal.

Goals, goals, goals

There were 30 goals scored in total on Saturday in the Premier League
There were 36 goals scored in the Premier League this weekend (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The Premier League was anything but dull this weekend, with 36 goals scored in the 10 matches, including two 3-3 draws and a 4-1 scoreline among the 3pm Saturday kick-offs.

West Ham falter

West Ham's unbeaten run on the road came to an end at Wolves
West Ham’s four-match winning league run ended at Wolves (Tim Goode/PA)

Raul Jimenez scored the winner during Wolves’ 1-0 victory over West Ham to end David Moyes’ side’s run of four successive Premier League victories. It was also the Hammers’ first away defeat since April as they slipped to fourth in the table.

