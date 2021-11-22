Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dismissing students as ‘woke’ risks progress on equality, head teacher warns

By Press Association
November 22 2021, 12.05am
Samantha Price, head of Benenden School in Kent, said dismissing students’ beliefs could see them ‘just give up’ (PA)
Dismissing students who demand change as “woke” could mean they give up on equality and sustainability campaigns, a leading head has warned.

All schools should host talks with parents on inclusion, diversity and gender to help them understand the “new language” of the younger generation, according to Samantha Price, head of Benenden School in Kent.

Mrs Price, president of the Girls’ Schools Association (GSA), will tell her organisation’s annual conference that some parents are “deeply unsettled” around some topics such as gender identity.

But she will call on school leaders to challenge anyone who dismisses the younger generation as “woke”, “cancel culture” or “snowflakes”.

Mrs Price told the PA news agency: “I think that if they are consistently dismissed in this way then what will happen is that they will just give up.

“As they go into their 20s and into further maturity, what was such a passion for them when they were younger will end up just going by the wayside.

“Therefore we probably won’t see the level of progress in society – from sustainability through to equality – that I think we have the opportunity to be able to see and sustain now if we, our generation, handle this effectively.”

In a speech to more than 100 heads of private girls’ schools at the two-day event in Manchester, Mrs Price will criticise references to teenagers as being ‘woke’ – which are meant in a derogatory sense – and adults commenting that they cannot say anything without being “called out” by young people.

She will say: “It would be unforgivable for the older generation to close its mind to new ideas, to retreat to ‘the good old days’ and dismiss the energetic changes of this generation as something to be referred to in derogatory tones and sighs.

“What has really struck me is that this so-called ‘woke’ generation are actually simply young people who care about things: about causes, about the planet, about people.

“It ultimately comes down to something very simple: being kind.”

Pupils have been demanding action on an array of issues after a number of high-profile movements – including Black Lives Matter and Everyone’s Invited – gained momentum during the pandemic.

In her school, a group of Asian students recently launched a twice-termly newsletter – which addresses Asian-related issues and perceptions – as they felt there was a lack of understanding about their culture, Mrs Price told PA.

The GSA president said schools have run more diversity workshops with parents, developed pupil-led inclusion groups, and appointed inclusion leads in the past year in response to student campaigns.

On gender identity, Mrs Price told PA: “There is quite a shift in terms of what this generation determine as being equality, and their understanding of gender, compared to my generation.

“And I think that the more you talk with parents, the more their understanding develops. Otherwise it can feel quite alien.”

In her speech, Mrs Price will also call for the delivery of Relationships and Sex Education to be made a compulsory part of teacher training.

She will say: “To really teach and facilitate these discussions well, teachers need to be prepared and confident to manage this.”

