What the papers say – November 22

An error occurred. Please try again.

Clashes in Europe over coronavirus restrictions, vaccinations and the Prime Minister are splashed in the papers as the working week begins.

The i leads on booster jabs being rolled out to all over-18s in a bid to crack down on any further spread of coronavirus cases during the winter.

Monday's front page: Booster jabs on way for all adults to beat winter wave#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/NMEXpu7fkA — i newspaper (@theipaper) November 21, 2021

The Daily Express has a similar front page, saying that the UK could avoid a second Christmas lockdown thanks to the booster uptake.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail claims murderer Colin Pitchfork was recalled to prison due to him approaching young girls in the street. He was jailed for life after raping and strangling 15-year-olds Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth in Leicestershire in 1983 and 1986.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror leads on an investigation into the fur trade and how animals are kept in cages overseas before being turned into clothing.

The Financial Times reports that a weapon test undertaken by China in July featured a technical advance which allowed the missile to travel at five times the speed of light.

Just published: Front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, for Monday 22 November pic.twitter.com/NFXuyblAuG — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) November 21, 2021

Prime Minister Boris Johnson could be facing a revolt from backbench MPs amid anger that the least well-off may still have to sell their homes to pay for their care, according to The Guardian.

Guardian front page, Monday 22 November 2021: Don’t take us for granted, Tories warn PM amid social care revolt pic.twitter.com/8l96u1zURx — The Guardian (@guardian) November 21, 2021

Metro states the PM has been spotted on public transport – a train – not wearing a face mask after previously being without one during a recent hospital visit.

The Times has said MPs may be avoiding large tax bills on their second jobs following an investigation from the newspaper.

TIMES: MPs may be avoiding big tax bills on second jobs #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/SrTJBA6jTB — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 21, 2021

And The Daily Telegraph has reported on the outbreak of anti-coronavirus restriction protests which have taken place in several European cities over the weekend.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Rage across Europe as Covid rules trigger riots'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/tiAy4x1uCD — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 21, 2021

The Daily Star, meanwhile, says there are conflicting reports on what type of weather the UK will have this Christmas.