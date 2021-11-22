Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Late rally leads Chicago Bulls to victory over New York Knicks and top of East

By Press Association
November 22 2021, 7.41am
Chicago Bulls’ Zach LaVine (8) goes up for a shot against New York (Paul Beaty/AP)
Chicago Bulls’ Zach LaVine (8) goes up for a shot against New York (Paul Beaty/AP)

The Chicago Bulls fought back in the fourth quarter to snatch a 109-103 win over the New York Knicks on Sunday and take their place at the top of the Eastern Conference.

The Bulls threw off a two-point deficit to start the final period with consecutive three-pointers from Coby White and Derrick Jones Jr, before White netted his second three-pointer minutes later and Chicago charged to victory.

The Knicks will next host the LA Lakers, who managed to defeat the lowly Detroit Pistons despite the loss of LeBron James from the game.

James was ejected early in the third after he drew blood when he hit Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart in the face, with Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook forced to carry their team home 121-116.

The LA Clippers snapped a two-game losing run with a 97-91 victory over their Western Conference rivals the Dallas Mavericks at Staples Center.

After going to the half down by one point, Paul George and Reggie Jackson exploded with a combined 20 points for the hosts to lead by nine at the end of the third quarter.

There were also respective victories for the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns, who are first and second in the West, over the Toronto Raptors and the  short-handed Denver Nuggets.

