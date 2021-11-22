Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Tens of thousands protest against Belgium’s tighter Covid rules

By Press Association
November 22 2021, 8.15am
Thousands demonstrated in Belgium Olivier Matthys/AP)
Thousands demonstrated in Belgium Olivier Matthys/AP)

Tens of thousands of people demonstrated through central Brussels on Sunday in protest at reinforced Covid-19 restrictions imposed by the Belgian government to counter the latest spike in coronavirus cases.

Many among the estimated 35,000 people at the rally had already left for home when the demonstration descended into violence.

Several hundred people started pelting police, smashing cars and setting rubbish bins ablaze.

Police responded with tear gas and water cannons and sought to restore order as dusk settled on the city.

Virus Outbreak Belgium
A poster reads Against Passes. Stop The Covid Noose. Freedom (Olivier Matthys/AP)

Three police officials and one demonstrator were injured in the clashes.

In addition, 42 protesters were detained and two were arrested and charged over the violence that followed the march, said police spokesman Ilse Vande Keere.

The marchers were protesting against the government’s strong advice to get vaccinated and any possible moves to impose mandatory jabs.

Shouting “Freedom! Freedom! Freedom!” and singing the anti-fascist song Bella Ciao, protesters lined up behind a huge banner saying “Together for Freedom” and marched to the European Union headquarters.

Amid the crowd, the signs varied from far-right insignia to the rainbow flags of the LGBT community.

Virus Outbreak Belgium
Riot police use a water cannon against protesters (Olivier Matthys/AP)

The World Health Organisation said last week that Europe was the hotspot of the pandemic, the only region in which Covid-19 deaths were rising.

The autumn surge of infections is overwhelming hospitals in many central and eastern European nations, including Ukraine, Russia, Romania, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

In the past days there have been many anti-vaccination marches in Europe as one government after another tightened measures.

Dutch police arrested more than 30 people during unrest in The Hague and other towns in the Netherlands on Saturday, following much worse violence the previous night.

Austria is entering a 10-day national lockdown on Monday for everyone, after first imposing a lockdown on the unvaccinated.

Christmas markets in Vienna were packed on Sunday with local people and tourists taking in the holiday sights before shops and food stalls are forced to close.

More from The Courier