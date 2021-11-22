Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Mini wrapped in 2,000 Christmas lights touring UK to raise money for charity

By Press Association
November 22 2021, 11.13am
Nico Martin with a Mini Electric wrapped in thousands of Christmas fairy lights (Jacob King/PA)
Nico Martin with a Mini Electric wrapped in thousands of Christmas fairy lights (Jacob King/PA)

A Mini Electric wrapped in 2,000 Christmas lights is to begin a five-week tour of the UK later this month to raise money for three charities.

Nicholas “Nico” Martin, 32, a software engineer from Bracknell, Berkshire, has been wrapping his car in festive lights since 2017, and has been loaned a Mini Electric by the car manufacturer for this year’s tour.

He is hoping to raise £50,000 for the MS Trust, Duchenne UK and Alzheimer’s Society with the dazzling trip, which begins on Thursday in his home town.

Mr Martin first wrapped his Mini in fairy lights for Christmas 2017, displaying it around Bracknell.

In December 2020, amid Covid restrictions, he took his festive Mini to people’s doorsteps to replace the usual Christmas lights displays, raising more than £5,000 for MS Trust and Duchenne UK.

“I just knew last year I had an opportunity to cheer people up and also to raise funds for the MS Trust and Duchenne UK”, he said.

“Both charities mean a lot to me – unfortunately my mother was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis six years ago, and in 2019 I was asked to take the Festive Mini to surprise an incredible young boy, Marcus Rooks, who was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Christmas 2021
The Mini can take on a variety of colours (Jacob King/PA)

“When I saw his face light up with so much joy and excitement, I realised that I had created something truly special. Ever since meeting him and learning about his condition, I’ve wanted to support him in any way I can.”

The lights on Mr Martin’s Mini Electric this year are able to change colour.

Over the coming weeks the car’s tour will include Blackpool, Warwickshire and the Silverstone circuit.

Christmas 2021
Nicholas ‘Nico’ Martin with the Mini Electric wrapped in thousands of Christmas fairy lights (Jacob King/PA)

“I can’t wait to get out on the road to spread some festive Mini spirit and raise lots of money for the three charities,” Mr Martin said.

Mini UK’s director David George said: “We’re extremely humbled to be a part of Nico’s fundraising project with the Festive Mini Electric.

“It’s a wonderful idea that will bring people together, make them smile, and also raise funds for some amazing charities.”

To donate to Mr Martin’s fundraiser, go to: www.festivegiving.org.uk/fundraising/festive-mini/.

More from The Courier