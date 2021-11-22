Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gareth Southgate signs new contract as England manager to 2024

By Press Association
November 22 2021, 12.05pm
England manager Gareth Southgate has signed a two-year contract extension through to December 2024 (Nick Potts/PA)
Gareth Southgate has signed a new contract to extend his stay as England manager.

The 51-year-old’s deal was set to expire after next year’s World Cup but he and his assistant Steve Holland have signed a two-year extension through to December 2024.

It is reward for the great strides England have made under Southgate, who later this month will celebrate five years in charge of the national team.

Gareth Southgate
England have made much progress under Gareth Southgate (Nick Potts/PA)

During that time the former Middlesbrough boss has led the Three Lions to a first World Cup semi-final since 1990, a third-placed finish in the Nations League and the final of the European Championship for the first time.

“I am delighted that Steve and I have been able to extend our stay in our respective roles,” said Southgate.

“It remains an incredible privilege to lead this team. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Mark (Bullingham, Football Association chief executive), John (McDermott, technical director) and the board for their support – and of course the players and support team for their hard work.

“We have a great opportunity in front of us and I know they and the fans are all excited about what this squad could achieve in future.”

Gareth Southgate's record as England manager
Gareth Southgate’s England have a 65 per cent win rate (PA graphic)

Bullingham admitted over the summer that it was the FA’s intention to offer Southgate a new deal.

Southgate has been at pains to stress since this summer’s European Championship that he would not discuss the matter until qualification for the World Cup was secured.

That goal was achieved this month as England sealed top spot in Group I in emphatic fashion with a 10-0 win in San Marino, coming days after a 5-0 victory against Albania.

Southgate said after the win against San Marino: “We’ve shown over the last couple of years that we’ve got some really good strength in depth. I think that there is still a long way to go and room for improvement.

“This group have got a lot of potential and have really blended well as a team. They have formed a very strong bond and the way they have worked for each other has produced some really good performances and exceptional results, but we have got to keep evolving and improving.”