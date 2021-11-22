Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Two held on suspicion of murder over double killing in Somerset village

By Press Association
November 22 2021, 2.19pm Updated: November 23 2021, 12.15am
Police tape around the street sign for Dragon Rise in Norton Fitzwarren (Tess De La Mare/PA)
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man and a woman were killed in a village in Somerset.

The man and woman, both in their 30s, were found with serious injuries at an address in Dragon Rise in Norton Fitzwarren at around 9.45pm on Sunday, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, they were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Two children were in the property at the time of the killings, the force said.

Two men, aged 34 and 67, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in custody for questioning.

Avon and Somerset Police said formal identification of the victims is underway and their post-mortems will be carried out in due course.

The force said that due to prior contact with those involved, it had referred itself voluntarily to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Detective Inspector Neil Meade, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “The thoughts of everyone in the force this morning are with the families of the two people who sadly died last night.

“Two young children were inside the property at the time of the incident and while thankfully they weren’t hurt, they are understandably distressed at what has happened.

“They are being looked after and specially trained officers have been deployed to support the victims’ families in what is undoubtedly the most difficult of times.”

He added: “We will carry out a full and thorough investigation and we will do all we can to achieve justice for the victims’ families.

“While this appears to be an isolated incident, there will be increased police activity in the area to provide the community with reassurance.

“Incidents like this are very rare but when they do happen, we know they cause significant concern so we’d urge anyone with worries or questions to speak to an officer or contact their local neighbourhood policing team.”

A police cordon remains in place at two properties on the street while forensic investigations are carried out.

One resident of the new build estate around Dragon Rise said the victims were “very friendly”.

Residents said it was a quiet neighbourhood although there had been disagreements in the past about parking.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Avon and Somerset Police on 101 quoting reference number 5221274497.