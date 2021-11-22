Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Music therapy inspires children’s hospice’s Andrea Bocelli charity cover

By Press Association
November 22 2021, 5.03pm
The Demelza hospice choir sang Andrea Bocelli’s Fall On Me as part of their Christmas fundraising campaign (Demelza Hospice Care for Children/PA)
The Demelza hospice choir sang Andrea Bocelli’s Fall On Me as part of their Christmas fundraising campaign (Demelza Hospice Care for Children/PA)

A children’s hospice choir has released a version of an Andrea Bocelli song as part of its Christmas fundraising campaign after the mother of a patient was inspired by a music therapy session.

Demelza Hospice Care for Children teamed up with music producer James Hawkins, who previously worked on Captain Sir Tom Moore’s rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone, to record the track.

The group recorded Fall On Me at Demelza’s hospice in Sittingbourne, Kent, featuring staff, patients and their siblings, and parents.

The idea came about after Sam Bowen, the 49-year-old mother of a patient at the hospice, first heard the track during a virtual music therapy session last year.

Ms Bowen’s child Lucy has a unique genetic condition and multiple medical issues which mean she is non-verbal and uses a wheelchair.

“The words resonated so much with me,” Ms Bowen said.

“Having a child with a life-threatening condition, all that means on a day-to-day basis and with the added pressure of shielding from Covid-19, lockdown felt isolating.

“When we needed help, Demelza staff were there to catch us from falling.”

After a number of online rehearsals, the choir members were able to meet in person before filming for the video, which illustrates the challenges faced by the families the charity supports.

The resulting track is part of Demelza’s Christmas fundraising campaign, “raising money to grant special #FestiveWishes for children and families who are facing the reality that this Christmas could be their last together”.

The charity hopes to raise £100,000 with the help of the song – the money will go towards providing a special gift for children and their siblings, a personalised video message and letter from Santa, a visit to his grotto and a festive walk among other things.

To find out more about the #FestiveWishes Christmas appeal, go to www.demelza.org.uk/support-us/christmas-appeal