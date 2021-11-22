Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Matthijs de Ligt not getting distracted by long-term Juventus future

By Press Association
November 22 2021, 5.39pm
Matthijs De Ligt, pictured, insists Juventus’ Champions League aspirations are more important than his long-term future in Italy (Fabrizio Carabelli/PA)
Matthijs de Ligt has vowed to focus solely on his Champions League “dream” and not his long-term Juventus future.

Juve can secure top spot in Group H by completing the double over Chelsea with a win at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

De Ligt is thought to be in talks over extending his current deal that runs until 2024, but the Holland defender insists Juventus’ European quest will remain top of the agenda.

Asked if a contract renewal was in the pipeline, De Ligt said: “At this moment I just focus on what I have to do on the pitch, how to help the team to improve our place in the table.

“Winning this trophy with this jersey is a dream, not just for me, but for everyone.

“We are improving game after game and we want to continue in this way.”

Juventus currently top Group H with four wins from as many matches.

Chelsea can draw level on points with the Italians with a victory on Tuesday that would take the pool-stage shake-up into the final round of fixtures.

Danilo will miss the Chelsea trip having been sidelined for two months with a thigh complaint.

Paulo Dybala, Alex Sandro, Dejan Kulusevski and Weston McKennie are all available however and have made the trip to London.

Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri believes his side will need a sharper killer instinct against Chelsea’s miserly defensive unit.

“Tomorrow we’ll play for first place in the group against the team that last year won the Champions League,” said Allegri.

“So it will be a very important test for us. We need to improve our conversion rate.

“We create important situations but we are still making mistakes in the final third.”

