In Pictures: Grey seal pups spotted at nature reserve

An error occurred. Please try again.

Grey seal pups are proving a star attraction at a UK nature reserve.

The species returns to Donna Nook National Nature Reserve in Lincolnshire every year in late October, November and December to give birth.

(Danny Lawson/PA)

(Danny Lawson/PA)

(Danny Lawson/PA)

(Danny Lawson/PA)

The pupping season begins along the coast in October.

According to the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust, around 40% of the world population of grey seals can be found in Britain.

(Danny Lawson/PA)

(Danny Lawson/PA)

(Danny Lawson/PA)