Authorities investigate after BBC staff member killed in Nairobi

By Press Association
November 22 2021, 10.01pm
(PA)
(PA)

A BBC staff member has been killed in Nairobi.

Kate Mitchell, a senior project manager at BBC Media Action, was killed in the Kenyan capital on November 19.

BBC Media Action said it is “shocked and saddened” by the death of Ms Mitchell, who had worked with the broadcaster for 14 years in Ethiopia, South Sudan, Zambia and London.

The BBC described Ms Mitchell as “positive, fun, driven and extremely talented” and said her work made a huge difference to communities across the globe, addressing poverty and inequality.

It said it is working with the Government to establish the circumstances around Ms Mitchell’s death, although it believes it was not linked to her work.

Ms Mitchell’s brother, Peter Mitchell, paid tribute to her and said: “Kate was a deeply beloved daughter, sister and friend, and we are only beginning to realise the magnitude of her loss.

“Kate loved her work and was tireless in her efforts to make the world a better place. She leaves behind many, many beloved friends and colleagues around the world.

“We want to extend our sympathies to everyone who knew, worked with and loved her, and our sincere thanks for the many messages of comfort we have received.

“We are working with FCDO (Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office), and with Kate’s colleagues at BBC Media Action to understand what happened.”

Mr Mitchell asked for privacy for the family as they grieve.

Caroline Nursey, BBC Media Action chief executive officer, said: “We are all shocked and horrified by this terrible news.

“Kate was a much-loved member of staff, and was well known across our whole organisation, especially by our teams in Ethiopia, South Sudan, Zambia, and London.

“We send our deepest condolences to her family and her many friends around the world.”

An FCDO confirmed they are in contact with the Kenyan authorities who are leading an investigation.

A spokeswoman said: “We are providing support to the family of a British national who has died in Kenya.

“Our thoughts are with their family at this difficult time.”

