Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

On this day in 2008: Ricky Hatton beats Paulie Malignaggi in Las Vegas

By Press Association
November 23 2021, 6.03am
Ricky Hatton beat Paulie Malignaggi on this day in 2008 (Dave Thompson/PA)
Ricky Hatton beat Paulie Malignaggi on this day in 2008 (Dave Thompson/PA)

Ricky Hatton signalled his return to form with a classy 11th-round stoppage of Paulie Malignaggi in Las Vegas.

Hatton was fighting for the first time since ending his partnership with long-time trainer Billy Graham.

And he dominated his match with the slick New Yorker to such an extent that Malignaggi’s trainer Buddy McGirt climbed onto the ring apron just 28 seconds into the 11th round to indicate the bout should be stopped.

Boxing – IBF Light-Welterweight – Paulie Malignaggi v Ricky Hatton – MGM Grand Hotel
Ricky Hatton outclassed Paulie Malignaggi in Las Vegas (Dave Thompson/PA)

Hatton’s victory silenced the doubters who believed the 30-year-old Englishman was past his prime following his loss to Floyd Mayweather and subsequent lacklustre comeback win over Juan Lazcano.

Hatton said: “This was a career-defining fight for me. I think the thought going into this fight was that I was past it and to be honest, doubts began to creep into my mind.

“Have I had too many fights? Have I been in too many wars? Has the weight-making over all the years been like everyone was saying?

Boxing – IBF Light-Welterweight – Paulie Malignaggi v Ricky Hatton – MGM Grand Hotel
Ricky Hatton was fighting for the first time without long-time coach Billy Graham (Dave Thompson/PA)

“But I think tonight I’ve proved myself, I showed a technical side to my game which I’ve been missing for maybe two, three, four fights.

“To have done so much in just seven weeks makes me very proud. I’ve got this fight against my nearest rival out of the way and it’s all about the future now.”

More from The Courier